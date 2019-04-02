Verve Industrial Protection - Announces Release of Version 7.0 The Next Phase in the Evolution of Operational Technology Systems Management (OTSM)

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection, the global leader in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, today announced the release of version 7.0 of its flagship product, the Verve Security Center (VSC). This release is a reflection of growing client demand to:

Integrate IT/OT cyber security, delivering similar IT system security management safely into OT environments. Reduce operational gaps between vulnerability/threat detection and remediation/response. Enable risk management and remediation prioritization by understanding an asset's full risk context such as criticality and compensating controls. Reduce the time/cost of network segmentation efforts with empirical data on inventory, flows, and end point risks. Simplify and improve OT security by integrating operational data (DCS alarms, asset performance etc.) into a single, aggregated dashboard for ease of use and increased visibility.

The Verve Security Center (VSC), a staple in OT environments for over 10 years, today further differentiated itself from its peers. Designed as a "closed loop" platform that can inventory assets, vulnerabilities and threats, but also enable rapid response and remediation, Verve provides turnkey compliance and immediate ROI through highlighting asset specific risk from multiple measures without significant infrastructure investment.

Version 7.0 builds off Verve's core differentiators of: 1) lower cost, 2) faster-time-to remediation 3) a comprehensive asset profile and 4) open and integrated platform for distinctive enterprise reporting of security and compliance.

Specifically, Version 7.0 adds:

Vulnerability prioritization based on CVE/CVSS as well as a complete view of the actual risk of an asset using Verve's 360 0 asset visibility

asset visibility Extended asset inventory capabilities to reach deep into OT for serially connected devices as well as extend to non-traditional assets such as smart meters.

Comprehensive log/flow analysis and reporting to support anomaly detection and compliance as well as streamline network segmentation

Integration of more OT data such as DCS/SCADA alarms and asset performance data to provide greater operational visibility as well as improved incident response.

Configuration change management across IT and OT end points

"We are releasing 7.0 which totally changes the OT vulnerability management landscape. Customers can now truly prioritize their OT vulnerability remediation based on a full understanding of the risk of the asset, its compensating controls, and location in the network – without the need for risky scanners or expensive span port and tap infrastructure, " said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Not only does this mean we can provide real time vulnerability and performance monitoring but we can help our clients to correct risk and we provide this insight across the total asset fleet – not just windows or 'IT types' of assets. "

About Verve: For 25 years Verve has been helping ensure reliable and secure industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center offers IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. The firm's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner.

