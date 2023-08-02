Verve Industrial Protection Added to the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Products List with Distinction Following Independent, Third-Party Evaluation

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection, a leading endpoint management platform for operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cybersecurity, announced it has been added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program's Approved Products List (APL). Furthermore, Verve stands out as a unique and distinguished OT cybersecurity vendor on the CDM APL, having validated its CDM capabilities through a third-party evaluation.

The DHS CDM Program, overseen by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is vital in securing federal government networks and systems. The CDM Approved Products List (APL) consists of thoroughly evaluated and endorsed products that successfully address cyber risks and vulnerabilities, bolstering the overall security posture of federal agencies and enabling them to defend against cyber threats effectively.

Verve's inclusion in the DHS CDM APL underscores its commitment to the safety and security of critical infrastructure. Their unique step of obtaining third-party validation sets them apart from other OT cybersecurity providers on the APL, confirming their ability to deliver holistic CDM responses from a single platform and meet comprehensive data reporting requirements and stringent CISA standards.

"Our presence on the DHS CDM APL and our successful third-party evaluation - a feat achieved by few in the industry - highlights our dedication to superior OT cybersecurity solutions. We strive to outperform industry standards, offering solid protection for critical infrastructure," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial.

Verve's comprehensive approach to cybersecurity has received confirmation through its inclusion in five fundamental aspects of the CDM program: Hardware Asset Management (HWAM), Software Asset Management (SWAM), Security Management Configuration Settings (CSM), and Vulnerability Management (VUL). These facets address crucial cybersecurity elements for operational technology (OT) environments, underlining Verve Industrial's pledge to secure vital infrastructure.

As Verve joins the trusted providers on the DHS CDM APL, the company remains devoted to rolling out innovative solutions that equip organizations to manage and mitigate cyber threats within their OT environments proactively.

About Verve Industrial

For 30 years, Verve Industrial Protection has guaranteed reliable and secure industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center, a vendor-neutral OT endpoint management platform, delivers IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and remediation. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services aid clients in creating and maintaining secure OT environments. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit www.verveindustrial.com.

