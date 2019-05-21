Verve Industrial Protection Announces Partnership with MxD, the US DOD's Hub for Manufacturing Cyber Security

CHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection today announced they have partnered with MxD, the US Department of Defense Hub for Cyber Security in Manufacturing to help accelerate the maturity of cyber security across the manufacturing supply chain.

MxD is the result of a public-private partnership to advance the US position in digital manufacturing. Since 2017, the institute with funding from the DOD has developed an initial roadmap, begun pilots with several small and medium manufacturers, and leveraged its unique manufacturing test bed to further develop manufacturing cyber security.

Verve is working with MxD in several areas – from helping develop robust manufacturing use cases, expanding outreach efforts to support Small and Medium Manufacturers address security standards like DFARS management of Controlled Unclassified Information, to establishing solutions and training offerings.

"We are excited to partner with MxD on this critical initiative for the nation's manufacturing sector. Securing the range of vendors in the DOD supply base is critical to our nation's security. Moreover, the advancements we make here will help all manufacturers protect their supply chain more effectively," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve. "We believe the combination of Verve's software and expertise can help accelerate MxD's mission significantly."

Amanda Quick, Senior Director & Chief of Staff at MxD said, "Cyber security of the manufacturing sector is one of the most critical elements in protecting our nation's infrastructure. We are privileged to be leveraging our unique assets in our manufacturing floor, our public-private partnerships, and our skills at advancing training and capabilities to help DOD advance the state of the art in manufacturing cyber security. Verve's expertise and support are key to helping us quickly and efficiently increase the maturity levels across all elements of the manufacturing supply base."

Verve and MxD are looking forward to helping the US manufacturing industry secure the increasingly interconnected digital supply chain.

About Verve Industrial Protection: For 25 years Verve has been helping ensure reliable and secure industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center offers IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform.

About MxD: MxD, formerly known as the Digital Manufacturing Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) is a public-private partnership that is shaping the future of digital manufacturing in the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense has named MxD as the DOD's Center for Manufacturing Cyber Security.

