Verve Industrial Protection Expands Global Sales Leadership Team with ICS Security Expert

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial, a leader in operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cyber security technology and consulting solutions, today announced the addition of a Vice President of Global Sales to its leadership team.

David Brown, ICS cyber security expert, joined Verve Industrial in November 2021 to support a global go-to-market growth strategy. David's extensive sales leadership and global operations experience provides Verve the opportunity to expand its channel sales strategy to markets around the world.

Based in London, David has accumulated over twenty years of experience in operational technology (OT) and cyber security in his previous roles at Industrial Defender, SecurityMatters, ForeScout and ZeroFOX. He is also a member of The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists.

Verve Industrial's mission to protect critical infrastructure and industrial environments from cyber-related attacks spans from almost 30 years of ICS engineering experience. Targeted and untargeted threats emerge every day, so the need to address ICS cyber risk has never been greater. Expanding the sales leadership team, Verve intends to continue its reach into global markets to expand adoption of securing OT systems through endpoint management.

"We are excited to have David join our leadership team," says John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Over the past 15 years, Verve has continued to support our industrial clients in their OT cyber security maturity efforts. David's deep experience in this space will assist in expanding our client service worldwide."

Purpose-built to improve and simplify the reliability and security of industrial environments, the Verve Security Center is the only endpoint security platform that provides visibility and the ability to take action to remediate risks in OT/ICS environments. Enjoying a 98+% retention rate, Verve Industrial has helped its clients remediate tens of thousands of vulnerabilities and configuration errors to at least double their cyber security maturity.

Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

