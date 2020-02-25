Verve Industrial Protection Named Top Cybersecurity Solution in 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection is thrilled to be recognized as a best-in-class OT cybersecurity solution in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Verve Security Center (VSC) received Gold Awards in each category it was nominated: ICS/SCADA, Vulnerability Management, Integrated Risk Management, and Security Management.

Verve Security Center receives 4 Gold Awards in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Verve Security Center was developed for security leaders to detect, manage and secure industrial organizations from a single platform. It differentiates from other ICS cybersecurity solutions by offering an integrated ability to remediate endpoints in the network.

VSC's vendor-agnostic, agent and agentless service gathers full detail on OS, application software, firmware, patch status, and configurations by leveraging existing protocols and communications to gather information from endpoints rather than interpreting data from packet analysis.

"We are proud of our development team for building the only true endpoint management platform for OT," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "From automated asset discovery and inventory to patching and configuration hardening, it is all executed in a single platform at a lower cost and faster time to remediation."

These awards come less than one year after Verve announced the release of Version 7.0 of the Verve Security Center. The release was centered around the advancement of Operational Technology Systems Management (OTSM) as a response to the growing market need to integrate IT/OT security, reduce operational gaps, enable risk management and remediation, reduce time and cost of network segmentation, and simplify overall OT security processes.

"I want to thank all of our customers for this acknowledgment of our core strengths," said Bill Easton, CTO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Our best-in-breed platform innovation and constant drive to listen and collaborate with customers helps solve the most difficult OT security problems."

"Congratulations to Verve for being recognized as the Gold winner in ICS/SCADA, Vulnerability Management, Security Management, and Integrated Risk Management," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive, and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry.

To learn what makes VSC the best cybersecurity solution, visit us here.

Media Contact

Meghan Ganzer

234804@email4pr.com

847-287-6600

SOURCE Verve Industrial Protection