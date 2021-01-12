Verve Medical Cosmetics Expands Operations, Opens Westchester Studio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERVE Medical Cosmetics, for 20 years New York's premier non-surgical aesthetic and anti-aging treatment studio, is opening the Verve Loft Westchester in the industrial loft spaces at the Bridge Street on Hudson complex in Irvington, NY.

The new studio will enable Verve Founder Dr. Stephen Bracci to serve existing and new clients in the Westchester, NY and Fairfield, CT county communities, while maintaining his existing offices in Manhattan's Upper East Side and Paramus, New Jersey.

Dr. Stephen Bracci at the Manhattan offices of Verve Medical Cosmetics.

"We had been planning an expansion for some time, but like most small businesses, we had to take COVID into consideration," said Dr. Bracci. "Prior to COVID, many of our clients worked in Manhattan and were able to visit us during their lunch hours. Now, with so many working from home, travelling into the city isn't necessary or convenient. So, we decided to take our unique approach to aesthetics and anti-aging to them."

Twenty years ago, Dr. Bracci founded Verve Medical Cosmetics to offer a different approach to traditional anti-aging treatments. His revolutionary BaseLift™ and EYERISE™ non-surgical facial restoration treatments used cosmetic fillers to re-support the architecture of the face and restore a more youthful, rested appearance without producing the traditional 'plastic' look.

The new Verve Loft Westchester occupies a stunning 1,000-square foot space featuring original factory walls and 16 ft wooden ceilings in a dramatic combination of industrial-design and historical character. The Bridge Street on Hudson commercial complex is conveniently located near the Metro North (Irvington Station) and is easily accessed from major highways and the brand new Mario Cuomo Bridge.

"With its numerous wellness options and dining experiences, not to mention its lovely riverfront location, the Bridge Street on Hudson is truly a destination that we know our clients will enjoy," added Dr. Bracci. "We are looking forward to partnering with many of our neighbors to build sustainable traffic."

The Verve Loft Westchester will officially open on February 4, but is accepting appointments now at (914) 816-4763 or online. As a celebratory special, a 100-unit package of Botox/Xeomin (regularly $1600) will be available for $999, a $600 savings. This offer expires March 31, 2021 and is available in all locations.

