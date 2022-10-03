VERVE Medical Cosmetics Opens in Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERVE Medical Cosmetics is celebrating the opening of its fifth location nationwide in Miami, Florida. VERVE Medical Cosmetics, New York's premier non-surgical aesthetic and anti-aging treatment studio, was founded by expert cosmetic injector, Dr. Stephen Bracci in 2000.

VERVE Medical Cosmetics, one of the only advanced-level solo physician practices in the country, has four existing locations in the Northeast, in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey. VERVE Medical Cosmetics focuses only on non-surgical cosmetic injectables, such as non-surgical facelifts and eye bag removal. Dr. Stephen Bracci's pioneering techniques and immediate natural-looking results will now be available in Miami.

Dr. Bracci says, "this opening is long overdue. We've received many requests for an opening in the Miami area and we're glad it's finally happening. We have a beautiful location in Downtown Brickell and we're so excited to be offering our cutting-edge non-surgical techniques to our friends down south."

Inspired by the artistic streets of Wynwood and the stunning MiMo architecture, VERVE Miami fuses Dr. Bracci's unparalleled technique of non-surgical aesthetic medicine with his artistic facial sculpting expertise. The newest VERVE creative studio offers a range of treatments and services including Dr. Bracci's revolutionary and trademarked treatments, EyeRise™ and BaseLift™. These two non-surgical treatments are performed exclusively by Dr. Bracci to restore structure to the face using a customized combination of cosmetic fillers and Dr. Bracci's artistry, resulting in the best, most natural looking results.

VERVE Miami features a welcoming, luxurious, modern space with picturesque downtown views. VERVE Miami blends Miami's historic art scene with Dr. Bracci's artful hand – VERVE Miami is where art meets beauty. This convenient location also provides complimentary valet parking to all VERVE's guests.

VERVE Miami is offering a celebratory launch offer of $250 Off One Syringe of Dermal Filler and $12/unit of Botox or Xeomin (minimum purchase 60 units), valid one per customer and ends December 23, 2022.

VERVE Miami is located at:

VERVE Miami

Infinity Brickell

40 SW 13th Street, Suite 203

Miami, FL 33130

305-600-1119

About Dr. Stephen Bracci

Dr. Stephen Bracci specializes and dedicates his practice solely to the use of non-surgical cosmetic filler, known for his injection techniques and ability to produce natural-looking results for his patients. Dr. Bracci focuses on the entire face and restoring the skin to its original structure and glow, leaving the patient looking rested and more youthful. Combining his extensive experience, the latest technology, and his artful hand leads to satisfying results. A pioneer in the field, Dr. Bracci has trademarked several non-surgical techniques, including Baselift™, the non-surgical facelift, and EyeRise™ for the under-eye area.

