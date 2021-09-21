Vervotech Mappings partners with Shiji Distribution to provide visual media content to their travel industry partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech Mappings, a leading hotel content provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Shiji Distribution Solutions, for Shiji's IcePortal global visual content distribution solution. This partnership provides Vervotech's clients access to rich, high-resolution visuals of their hotel properties and amenities.

"We are pleased to solidify this partnership with Vervotech. Our partnership will allow their customers to take advantage of our advanced content distribution and management system to manage their visuals across all of the top online booking channels," said Shiji Distribution Solutions COO Greg Berman.

Combining Vervotech Mappings' aggregated and curated content with IcePortal's high-resolution images, creates a simple, convenient, one-stop shop for travel websites and agencies to get the best, rich media content from hotels.

"We want our subscribers to have access to the best accommodation content since hotel images play an important role in booking conversions. IcePortal provides first-rate visual content worldwide. With this partnership, travel agencies using Vervotech Mappings can be assured that their online distribution channels are showcasing accurate, up-to-date, and engaging media content," said Sanjay Ghare, Founder & CEO of Vervotech.

About Vervotech Mappings:

Vervotech was founded with the vision of establishing a global standard for accommodation data. With 99.999% accuracy and completeness, Vervotech's Hotel Mapping and Room Mapping platforms use large-scale aggregation, AI-based processing, and ever-evolving ML models to de-duplicate and show unified hotels and rooms coming from multiple suppliers.

About Shiji Group:

Shiji Group is a multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hospitality technology platform, hotel management solutions, food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises over 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands in over 23 countries, serving more than 91,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 600,000 retail outlets. For more information, visit www.shijigroup.com.

