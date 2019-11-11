Vervotech to Exhibit at the Phocuswright Conference 2019, Hollywood-USA

PUNE, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech, an India based travel technology start-up is all set up to exhibit at the Phocuswright Conference from November 19-21st in Hollywood Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Vervotech is on a winning streak when it comes to client acquisition. Having acquired 12 clients in the last one-year has made them a company to look for. The logos Vervotech has won are amongst the top travel agencies of the region.

"Phocuswright is a multi-dimensional platform for us to network. It has always been our vision to solve the nightmares of the travel industry with much-desired efficacy. Our offerings are built on the very pillars of targeting the pain points of the travel industry in this digital economy," said Sanjay Ghare- CEO, Vervotech.

Vervotech will be showcasing both its products NEXUS & UNICA at Phocuswright.

NEXUS – A Single API to Connect with all the Suppliers

Inventory search with incredible speed.

AI-based algorithms to maximize revenue by finding the best-suited content.

Hotel & Room mapping Pre-integrated.

Jason-based well documented streaming API to distribute seamless content.

To Know More - https://www.vervotech.com/nexus/

UNICA – uses machine learning to map hotel content with a 99.99% accuracy uniquely

Leverages machine learning to map hotel inventory with 99.99% accuracy.

Improves user experience with accurate and opinionated content.

Easy to use interface and API.

Offers up-to-date and Real-Time content.

To Know More - https://www.vervotech.com/unica/

Vervotech will be exhibiting at Kiosk No - 28.

About Vervotech

Established in 2018, Vervotech was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, who came in with a collective experience of several decades in the travel technology industry. Vervotech aims at collaborating closely with travel agencies to help solve complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, putting data at the core of decision making, and being laser-focused on their clients' business. Vervotech now offers a total of 960,000 unique hotel properties across more than 200 countries to its clients through NEXUS – A Hotel content aggregation API Platform.

To Know More - https://www.vervotech.com/

About the Phocuswright Conference

The Phocuswright Conference consists of four days of activities and sessions. They include The Travel Innovation Summit, Center Stage, workshops, exhibitor and innovator showcase, networking breaks, lunches, and cocktail receptions.

Contact:

Amol Raut

marketing@vervotech.com

+1-214-444-6834



SOURCE Vervotech Solutions