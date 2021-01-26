Very Big Things Appoints Jasper Yonker as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Big Things (VBT), a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption, today announced it has appointed Jasper Yonker as its new Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. Jasper will be responsible for accelerating VBT's growth strategy as it continues to work with enterprise corporations to digitally transform into the future.

Jasper Yonker currently serves as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Very Big Things

Jasper Yonker has over ten years of business strategy, analytics, and management consulting experience within the financial services, insurance, and information technology industries. Most recently, Mr. Yonker worked in Accenture's Capital Markets practice focusing on enterprise-level strategic transformations for Fortune 500 companies. Accenture is a global professional services firm that helps companies digitally transform and has over 180 technology partners in their ecosystem. Jasper will apply his accredited experience to deepen VBT's expertise in the enterprise sector.

"Digital transformation represents the reinvention of modern business through advanced digital technologies, which in turn drives new levels of efficiencies, customer experiences, reach, and sustainability," said Jasper Yonker VP of Business Development and Strategy at Very Big Things. "Having worked with Fortune 500 companies over the last ten years, I've had a front-row seat to the digital disruption taking place across the enterprise and can't emphasize enough the transformative impact it's having on every industry. When the opportunity to join a hyper-growth company, which represents the "tip of the spear" when it comes to building brilliant digital experiences through emerging technologies, the decision was a no-brainer. What Chris Stegner and the team at VBT are building is really, really special. I'm extremely excited to be a part of it."

"One of our core beliefs at VBT is that hiring is an ever-rising bar," said Very Big Things Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Stegner. "When the opportunity to acquire someone who fits your culture, is immensely gifted, and has deep experience and expertise in high growth areas like FinTech and digital transformation, you move fast and pray they accept your offer. We couldn't be more excited to have Jasper join our growing family and we expect very big things from him moving forward."

Since VBT's inception in 2018, the digital products agency has grown to over 60 employees across three offices and has won 58 prestigious awards. With a focus on digital transformation and disruption, VBT helps clients create exceptional digital products in industries such as healthcare, financial services, education, government, and technology. Notable clients and strategic partners include MapBox , Sharecare , Banyan Medical Systems, Stagwell X, Boatsetter , Papa , and the Dan Marino Foundation .

Very Big Things is a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption. VBT designs and develops digital experiences for startups and enterprise clients by fusing cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create amazing user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 60-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information, please visit verybigthings.com .

