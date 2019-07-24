Very Big Things Happening for The Dan Marino Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Big Things , an award-winning digital products agency based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is excited to announce they are the Virtual Reality Partner for The Dan Marino Foundation. Very Big Things will be launching Dan Marino Foundation's first-ever web-based virtual reality product, a new mock interview experience. This new platform will teach individuals with development disabilities the skills needed before applying to employers, social interactions during interviews, and responses to various situations after securing the job.

Dan Marino Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mary Partin, Very Big Things Co-Founder & CEO Chris Stegner and Dan Marino Foundation Director of Creative Technology Santiago Bolivar

"We couldn't be more excited to be the official Virtual Reality Partner of The Dan Marino Foundation," said Very Big Things Co-Founder & CEO Chris Stegner. "We are in the habit of taking virtual reality tools that were once only available to very few and creating new web-based alternatives to make them available to everyone. Helping those with developmental disabilities access these learning tools will have a dramatic impact on their lives and makes this a very special digital product for us."

The goal is to extend the reach of the existing Virtual Interactive Training Agent (ViTA) to as many individuals as possible. The organization tapped Very Big Things to help deliver these solutions. Very Big Things will be creating the new virtual training program allowing the experience to be accessible on almost any computer, laptop or tablet anywhere.

The web-based system will offer different mock interviewer personalities, environments and dispositions by creating an online portal that facilitates learning and practicing skills needed for the workplace. Teachers will add their own dynamic interview questions to the system in multiple languages throughout the experience.

"By bringing content to the web, students will have access to career building-education in a fun and engaging way and increase individuals' readiness for entering the workforce and increase the employment rate for the population we serve," said The Dan Marino Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mary Partin. "We realize the great potential in working with Very Big Things and believe this system will be of benefit to anyone that is seeking employment."

Very Big Things CEO & Founder Chris Stegner anticipates the first phase of the project taking 2-3 months for completion.

