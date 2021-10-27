Very Big Things Receives Nine Awards at the 16th Annual w3 Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winners of the 16th Annual w3 Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With more than 3,000 entries from across the globe, Very Big Things (VBT), a leading digital products agency focused on transformation and disruption, brought home nine total awards throughout the Mobile Apps & Mobile Features categories for its work with client partners FlexCare Digital Health and Wellie.

For its work with the leading digital health provider, FlexCare Digital Health, Very Big Things was honored with Gold awards in the following categories: Mobile Apps & Sites- Mobile Site Redesign for Mobile; Mobile Features- Best Visual Design - Aesthetic for Mobile; and Mobile Features - Best User Interface for Mobile. A Silver award was received in the category of Mobile Features- Best Visual Design - Function for Mobile.

"Creating legacy-worthy digital products is what we're all about," said Chris Stegner, CEO and co-founder of Very Big Things. "A key reason why we produce such excellent products is because of the innovative approaches our team takes during development stages. Winning nine awards is a huge testament to our processes and we are extremely proud of this achievement."

FlexCare Digital Health is one of the largest providers of digital health consultations in the United States. FlexCare Digital Health is transforming healthcare by providing Digital Health services benefiting both employers and employees. Its cloud-based proprietary online portal and mobile app make it possible for members to connect seamlessly via phone, secure video, or app. By using its Digital Health services, instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling.

The w3 Awards illuminates creative excellence on the Web and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award-winning Websites, Video, Marketing, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts. The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

About Very Big Things:



Very Big Things is a leading digital products agency focused on transformation and disruption. Fusing cutting-edge technologies with innovative approaches, VBT designs and develops digital experiences for the web, mobile, AR, VR, and any other connected devices. Since 2018, VBT has experienced a meteoric rise largely due to the legacy-worthy products they produce. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, VBT has a global presence with over 70 employees in three countries. For more information please visit verybigthings.com and follow us on IG, FB: @verybigthings, and LinkedIn .

About W3 Awards:



The w3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps, and online video.

