Very Big Things Wins at 14th Annual W3 Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the prestigious 14th Annual W3 Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With more than 5,000 entries from across the globe, Very Big Things, a cutting-edge software development agency, won Best in Show for a Website Technical Achievement for DroneVR, a first-of-its-kind, web-based, virtual reality drone simulation training program. In total, Very Big Things has 17 wins at this year's W3 Awards, including awards in the Mobile Visual Design category for Boatsetter and the Health and Wellness category for Papa Technologies.

Forging a new level of accessibility for educational virtual reality experiences, Very Big Things created DroneVR for Certify-ED, a virtual reality content provider for vocational, charter and online schools world-wide. In order to fly drones under FAA's Small UAS Rule (Part 107), students must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate. After students complete the training course by Certify-Ed, students are prepared to take the aeronautical knowledge test to obtain this certificate.

DroneVR is a fully immersive virtual reality experience created using WebGL and built for Oculus Go and desktop browsers. Very Big Things created a real-world physics engine using JavaScript to recreate the effects of turbulence around objects, wind and temperature. Very Big Things worked on the entire project from ideation to completion in about three months.

"Winning in the Technical Achievement category, and 17 in total, is an honor," said Very Big Things Co-Founder and CEO Chris Stegner. "By creating DroneVR we were able to push the boundaries of what's possible on the web. At the same time, we are helping to make a new quality career path possible for these students, using this new immersive technology."

Very Big Things was one of 34 winners selected from more than 5,000 entries. Other winners include Google, Dell, Final Fantasy, Crayola, AT&T, NASA, BMW and Mastercard.

ABOUT VERY BIG THINGS:

Very Big Things, an award-winning digital products design and development consulting firm, creates absurdly great digital experiences for well-funded startups and enterprise clients. Very Big Things fuses cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create insanely creative user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 40-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information please visit verybigthings.com.

ABOUT W3 AWARDS:

The W3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. Simply put, the W3 is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. Please visit www.w3award.com for a complete list of W3Award Winners.

