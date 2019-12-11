Very Big Things Wins at the 15th Annual Davey Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winners of the 15th Annual Davey Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With nearly 4,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. Very Big Things, a cutting-edge software development and consulting agency, won Best in Show for Experiential & Immersive in Virtual Reality for Drone VR, a first of its kind virtual reality drone simulation training program.

Created by Very Big Things, DroneVR is a first of its kind web-based virtual reality drone simulation training program.

Very Big Things created Drone VR for Certify-ED, a virtual reality content provider for American schools. The application has been distributed to vocational, charter and online schools worldwide. After students complete the Drone VR training course by Certify-Ed, students are prepared to take the aeronautical knowledge test to obtain this Certificate. A fully immersive virtual reality experience, Drone VR was created using WebGL and was built for Oculus Go and desktop browsers. Very Big Things created a real-world physics engine using JavaScript to recreate the effects of turbulence around objects, wind and temperature.

"Winning Best in Show is such an honor. By creating DroneVR we were able to push the boundaries of what's possible on the web," said Very Big Things Co-Founder & CEO Chris Stegner. "At the same time, we are helping to make a new quality career path possible for these students using these this new immersive technology."

With only one 'Best in Show' winner for each of the 12 categories, and over 4,000 entries, Very Big Things was among winners Virginia Commonwealth University, Eternal City Productions and Pipitone Group.

ABOUT VERY BIG THINGS:

Very Big Things, an award-winning digital products design and development consulting firm, creates absurdly great digital experiences for well-funded startups and enterprise clients. Very Big Things fuses cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create insanely creative user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 40-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information please visit verybigthings.com.

ABOUT THE DAVEY AWARDS:

The Davey Awards exclusively honor the "Davids" of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Please visit www.daveyawards.com for more information.

DroneVR

