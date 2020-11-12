Very Big Things Wins Big at 15th Annual w3 Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winners of the 15th Annual w3 Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts today. With more than 3,000 entries from across the globe, Very Big Things , a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption, took home 16 awards including the Best-In-Show Winner in the Website Features-Best Use of Data Visualization category for its collaboration on Sharecare's COVID-19 map .

Very Big Thing's Sharecare entry was just one of 25 Best-In-Show winners selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Rounding out VBT's 16 total wins are seven Gold awards, including Best Technical Achievement for Websites and Best Use of Emerging Technology for Websites, and eight Silver awards, all for its work with client partners Sharecare , Dan Marino Foundation , and Certify-Ed .

Sharecare, an Atlanta-based company whose virtual health platform is currently available to 30 million covered lives in the U.S., partnered with Very Big Things to build an interactive COVID-19 map to document everything from the number of confirmed cases to mobility data to help people better understand the scope of the pandemic. The map complements Sharecare's COVID-19 hub, an award-winning centralized destination where everyone can easily access the latest pandemic-related developments, medically verified guidance, and content and resources across a breadth of topics – from stress and money management, to public health and safety best practices.

"Winning these awards, including a Best-In-Show, is further recognition of the amazing work our team is able to produce," said Very Big Things CEO and Co-Founder Chris Stegner. "Sharecare's COVID-19 map is a crucial tool that allows everyone to stay up-to-date on the progression or regression of the virus. Our team continues to welcome the opportunity to build hugely impactful products for industry leading organizations across many different sectors."

The w3 Awards illuminates creative excellence on the Web, and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award winning Websites, Video, Marketing, Mobile, Social and Podcasts. The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation- only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a 'Who's Who' of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

About Very Big Things:

Very Big Things is a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption. VBT designs and develops digital experiences for startups and enterprise clients by fusing cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create amazing user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 60-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information, please visit verybigthings.com .

About W3 Awards:

The w3 Awards honors creative excellence on the web, and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video. In honoring the best of the Web, the W³ Awards is the first major web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies.

