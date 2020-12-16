Very Big Things Wins Eight Golds at 16th Annual Davey Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winners of the 16th Annual Davey Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) today. With nearly 2,000 entries from all across the globe, Very Big Things , the digital products agency focused on digital transformation and disruption, took home 12 total awards for its collaborations with client partners Sharecare , Certify-Ed , Dan Marino Foundation , and RPM Raceway . The 12 Davey Awards rounds out an extremely successful 2020 for VBT, bringing its total award winnings to 58 since 2019.

VBT won gold in the categories of Virtual Reality for Experiential & Immersive, Best User Experience for Websites, and Web App for Websites, Best Use of Technology for Websites, Charitable Organization for Websites, Best Visual Appeal - Utility for Websites, and Consumer Products/Services for Websites. Silver awards were claimed in the categories of Non-Profit Websites, Best Data Visualization for Websites, Education for Websites, and Virtual Reality for Experiential & Immersive.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious international awards in partnership with our clients," said Chris Stegner, CEO and Co-Founder of Very Big Things. "We are extremely grateful to the AIVA for recognizing our achievements once again this year. These awards reflect the success our clients are having in reaching their goals while also cementing Very Big Things as leaders in the digital products space."

The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others.

About Very Big Things:

Very Big Things is a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption. VBT designs and develops digital experiences for startups and enterprise clients by fusing cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create amazing user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 60-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information, please visit verybigthings.com .

About Davey Awards Awards:

The Davey Awards exclusively honor the "Davids" of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Please visit www.daveyawards.com for more information.

