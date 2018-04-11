Very LLC Named Top 10 Blockchain Solution Provider

"We're honored to be recognized for our work in this challenging and ever-evolving space," said Tyler Jenks, co-founder and SVP of solutions architecture at Very. "As with all of our services, our goal is to leverage blockchain in a way that drives measurable results for clients. We're excited to see where this work takes our firm — and the companies we serve — as blockchain continues to transform the way the world does business."

In recent years, Very has focused on cultivating an in-house team of U.S.-based, senior-level blockchain engineers. The firm is capable of handling every aspect of blockchain development — from writing smart contracts to front-end development to user experience optimization.

Very has experience in building applications on multiple platforms and frameworks for businesses across highly regulated industries, including finance, manufacturing and healthcare.

Recent and current blockchain development clients include BlockMason, a company that builds libraries, contracts, programs, and apps to support the blockchain ecosystem; Gamma, a gamer-powered distributed computing ecosystem that aims to offer an Ethereum-backed blockchain; and Elio Motors, an American automotive company on a mission to build a vehicle that's both highly fuel efficient and affordable.

Demand for blockchain has experienced an uptick in the past 18 months, due largely to the explosion of Initial Coin Offerings. However, Very's team is well aware that blockchain isn't the best solution for every project and offers blockchain consulting to assess client needs and evaluate whether blockchain is the right fit before moving forward.

To learn more about Very's blockchain services, visit https://www.verypossible.com/blockchain.

About Very

Very is a product development firm that builds scalable, production-ready platforms. With expertise in blockchain, IoT, and machine learning, we find creative approaches to challenging problems across industries. Our senior teams focus on one project at a time to reach product goals fast and deliver predictable results with agility. Learn more at verypossible.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/very-llc-named-top-10-blockchain-solution-provider-300627705.html

SOURCE Very LLC

Related Links

https://www.verypossible.com

