Very Mulberry, Largest Mulberry U-Pick Farm in America, Partners with Vitality Bowls Brentwood to Create Very Mulberry Bowl

Sweet New Superfood Creation Introduced Sunday, May 12th at Very Mulberry U-Pick Event

BRENTWOOD, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Habitera Farms, Home of Very Mulberry, announced a partnership with Vitality Bowls Brentwood, a superfood café specializing in acai bowls, to collaborate on a sweet new creation called the Very Mulberry Bowl. This special limit item will be available at a promotional price at the Very Mulberry U-Pick event on Sunday, May 12th in Brentwood, CA.

Diana Salas, Owner of Vitality Bowls Brentwood, stated "We are excited to partner with Very Mulberry, a local Bay Area organic transition grower, to introduce the 1st commercial Mulberry Bowl in America where we infused the goodness of our legendary acai bowls with this amazing, sweet superfood, Himalayan Purple Mulberries."

Very Mulberry is the first commercial grower, at scale, to introduce mulberries to the Bay Area by opening a Mulberry U-Pick Farm in Brentwood, the U-Pick capital of America, in 2023. This year the harvest is expected to quadruple, and Habitera Farms will be expanding fresh mulberry distribution into several Bay Area Farmers Markets and top retailers, like Costco, Sprouts, and Raley's. "Our mulberry season is so short (May & June), and mulberry lovers continue to ask where they can find our sweet mulberries throughout the rest of the year. We selected the best café known for ultimate superfood creations, Vitality Bowls, to collaborate with us in crafting the first Very Mulberry Bowl and bringing this protein-packed superfood to market for customers to enjoy mulberries year-round," said Anil Godhwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Habitera Farms.

Very Mulberry U-Pick, Sunday, May 12th Event Details:

The Mother's Day Celebration will take place at the largest Mulberry U-Pick Farm in America, located at 501 Hoffman Lane, Brentwood, CA. Reservations are required at www.verymulberry.com with 3 time slots available. Guests can participate in a unique experience by picking fresh mulberries from thousands of trees, there will be a gift for moms and activities for kids. The highlight of this event will be for Bay Area guests to taste VitalityBowls Very Mulberry Bowl, at a promotional price while supplies last.

