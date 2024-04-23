Very Technology to Showcase How IoT, AI and Automation are Reshaping the Manufacturing Industry at Automate 2024

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Technology, a fully distributed IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, today announces the company will be attending Automate 2024, the largest robotics and automation trade show in North America, taking place May 6-9 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Very creates efficient, scalable solutions designed to help companies like Sun Automation, Fortifyit and Koller to move their IoT projects from pilot to production in record time.

With a focus on helping companies unlock the full potential of IoT to accelerate business growth, Very is an end-to-end IoT development company with more than a decade of experience building smart and connected mobile, IoT and data science products for their customers. Very helps enterprises including SUN Automation, Koller, Fortifyit and many others bring industrial digitization to their new and traditional business with custom hardware, edge and cloud computing, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

Very experts will be available at Automate to discuss how IoT is helping their client companies overcome specific manufacturing challenges, including:

Optimizing their workforce by eliminating non-essential maintenance tasks and reducing downtime

Improving machine productivity by maintaining peak equipment effectiveness and maximizing machine and part life

Reducing risk by creating predictable capacity and eliminating the most common failure modes

Leveraging AI and machine learning to create opportunities to optimize in real-time and reduce costs

Throughout the event, Very CEO Ryan Prosser will be hosting live sessions of his #1 IoT industry podcast, Over the Air, from the Very Booth #4521. Featuring candid conversations with CEOs, executives and industry leaders who are shaping the future of connectivity, Over the Air is a go-to source for everything IoT, with guests from a wide range of industries and disciplines sharing stories of their triumphs, missteps and lessons learned on their IoT journey.

On Wednesday, May 8 at 3:45 PM, Very's Director of Data Science and Machine Learning, Daniel Fudge, will explore how to connect your devices to the cloud to accelerate your business and unlock the full value of your data. Taking place on the Automate Innovation Stage, the session will include a special focus on the real world applications of ChatGPT/LLM (Large Language Models) within the realm of automation and how to rapidly deploy these technologies.

"Automate 2024 provides an incredible opportunity for us to showcase how IoT can truly transform industries," said Prosser. "Our commitment to delivering tangible results for our clients, coupled with our deep understanding of IoT, empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world."

About Very Technology

Very is an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem-solvers. We create efficient, scalable solutions for companies like Sun Automation, Fortifyit and Koller to move their IoT projects from pilot to production in record time. Our strategic, collaborative and user-centered process begins with problem discovery to ensure we understand every element of the problem before developing solutions. Where others see blockers, we see opportunities to help our partners recognize near-term value, leading to outcomes as powerful as the partnerships that built them. For more information on Very, please visit the Very website.

Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

[email protected]

SOURCE Very Technology