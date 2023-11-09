Verywell Health Announces First-Ever Verywell Health Impact Awards

News provided by

Verywell

09 Nov, 2023, 09:35 ET

Nick Jonas, Padma Lakshmi, and more honored for outstanding health advocacy work 

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health announced the Verywell Health Impact Awards. The inaugural awards program recognizes individuals on a mission to help others through their firsthand experience living with a disease or condition.

Continue Reading
Verywell Health Impact Awards
Verywell Health Impact Awards

"We're honored to announce the first Verywell Health Impact Awards, commending those who are using their platforms and influence to advocate for those in need," said Sara Michael, general manager and senior vice president, Verywell Health. "This year's winners amplify Verywell Health's mission to empower patients in and outside of the healthcare provider's office by using their own personal experiences to amplify marginalized voices, lobby for improved healthcare and treatments, and champion preventive measures."

To select this year's nominees, the Verywell Health editors, along with the brand's Medical Expert Board and writers, researched impactful patient advocates who influence others living with the same diseases and conditions they experience, along with raising public awareness. After reviewing the more than 60 nominees, ten winners were determined based on their effect on the community, quality and credibility, impact, innovation and creativity, and reach and engagement.

Verywell Health's Impact Awards winners:

  • Archie Green, Hip-Hop Artist and Founder/CEO of Peel Dem Layers Back
  • Jodi Ettenberg, Legal Nomads Founder and Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation
  • Kamili Wilson, Founder and CEO of Menopause Made Modern by Claret Circle
  • Nick Jonas, Singer-Songwriter and Co-Founder of Beyond Type 1
  • Padma Lakshmi, Writer, Television Host, EndoFound Founder
  • Steve Gleason, Former NFL Football Player and Founder of Team Gleason
  • Tanika Gray Valbrun, Network News Journalist and Founder of The White Dress Project
  • Tara Robinson. Army Veteran, Counselor, CEO/Founder of the Black Heart Association
  • The Breasties, Leadership Team: Allie Brumel, Trish Michelle, Bri Majsiak, and Paige More
  • Tina Aswani-Omprakash, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the South Asian IBD Alliance (SAIA), and Creator of the Own Your Crohn's Blog

"As a physician, it's inspiring to see individuals turn their personal experience living with a condition to something truly impactful, and I encourage my patients to do the same," said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer, Verywell Health. "The Verywell Health Impact Awards winners have supported improvements in the healthcare space and awareness for lesser-known diseases. They are the voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate them."

To learn more about the Verywell Health Impact Awards and read about this year's winners, visit here.

About Verywell Health

Verywell Health takes a human approach to health content, through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics. Millions of people visit the award-winning Verywell Health site each month to answer their most pressing health, wellness, and parenting questions, and receive trustworthy information needed to make important health decisions. Verywell is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE Verywell

Also from this source

Verywell Mind Announces Winners of 2023 Online Therapy + Wellness Awards

Verywell Mind Announces Winners of 2023 Online Therapy + Wellness Awards

Verywell Mind announced today its third annual Online Therapy + Wellness Awards, honoring the 26 best digital services and platforms that help...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.