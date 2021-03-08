Verywell Launches The Verywell Mind Podcast

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell ( www.verywellmind.com ), one of the largest health and wellness sites online, announced the launch of The Verywell Mind Podcast to help listeners prioritize their mental health and create more balance in their lives. Hosted by leading mental health expert and Verywell Mind's Editor-in-Chief Amy Morin, LCSW , the podcast provides guidance and tips to improve psychological well-being and cultivate mental strength.

"While mental strength is always important, this last year has made it more vital than ever. While we can't control what's happening in the world, we can control how much effort we devote to developing a healthy mindset, and this podcast will help Verywell's audience to do just that," said Morin.

The Verywell Mind Podcast centers around interviews with inspirational speakers who share their stories, struggles, and strategies for staying mentally strong. Morin closes each episode with "The Therapist's Take," which provides listeners with strategies for how to apply these lessons in their own lives. Upcoming podcast guests include Kendall Toole (one of the world's most popular Peloton instructors), Melissa Bernstein (co-founder of Melissa & Doug), Mike Bayer (life coach and best-selling author), and Jamie Kern Lima (founder of IT Cosmetics).

On Fridays, The Verywell Mind Podcast shares a special "Friday Fix" episode, discussing how to deal with specific mental health issues and real-life case studies from Morin's therapy practice, including quick, actionable mental health exercises to decrease stress for today's listeners.

The Verywell Mind Podcast is available across all streaming platforms and new episodes are released every Monday and Friday morning.

For more information on The Verywell Mind Podcast, visit here.

About Verywell

The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Fit , Verywell Family , and Verywell Mind , take a human approach to health and wellness content and are a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites. More than 30 million people use Verywell sites each month to feel better and be healthier. Verywell is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

SOURCE Verywell