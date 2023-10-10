Verywell Mind Announces Winners of 2023 Online Therapy + Wellness Awards

Talkspace, Calm and Headspace Among Winners of Third Annual Awards on World Mental Health Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verywell Mind announced today its third annual Online Therapy + Wellness Awards,  honoring the 26 best digital services and platforms that help millions care for their mental wellbeing. Through extensive research and editor testing, the Verywell Mind Online Therapy + Wellness Awards offer recommendations across five categories: online therapy, therapy directories, therapy tools, sleep, and meditation & mindfulness.

Verywell Mind evaluated and personally tested more than 100 apps and platforms on top criteria consumers consider when choosing a service, including cost, ease of use, availability, quality, and more. This year's awards expanded to include three new categories – meditation & mindfulness, sleep, and therapy tools – accounting for new and the most popular ways consumers seek care for their mental health. The testing process  was created by Verywell Mind editors with guidance from mental health experts Dr. Amy Marschall, PsyD, Dr. Nic Hardy, LCSW and PhD, and Hannah Owens, LMSW, who helped evaluate and test each service.

"With the growth of digital and mobile mental health services, accessing mental health care in the palm of your hands has become more convenient than ever," said Kristen Altmeyer, General Manager, Verywell Mind. "As more people turn to these options to care for their mental health, this year's awards and winners recognize there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach, and offer a range of personalization that align with individual needs and preferences."

The winners of the 2023 Verywell Mind Online Therapy + Wellness Awards include:

Online Therapy

  • Best for Availability - Betterhelp
  • Most Comprehensive - Talkspace
  • Most Affordable - E-Therapy Cafe
  • Best for Accessibility - Teladoc
  • Best for Families - Thriveworks
  • Best for Couples - Growing Self

Therapy Directories

  • Best Without Insurance - Open Path Collective
  • Best With Insurance - Headway
  • Most Customizable - Good Therapy
  • Best for LGBTQ - NQTTCN
  • Best for Black Communities - Therapy for Black Girls

Therapy Tools

  • Best for Mood Tracking - Moodkit
  • Best for Anxiety - Worry Watch
  • Best Free App - Mindshift
  • Best for Group Support - Circles
  • Best for Self-Help - Sesh

Sleep

  • Best for Relaxation - Calm
  • Best for Sleep Stories - Aura
  • Best for Sleep Tracking - SleepWatch
  • Best Free Sleep App - Medito
  • Best Sleep Podcasts - 10% Happier

Meditation & Mindfulness

  • Most User-Friendly - Headspace
  • Best for Beginners - The Mindfulness App
  • Best for Breathwork - Breathwrk
  • Best for Focus - Insight Timer
  • Best Variety - Breethe

For more information on the 2023 Verywell Mind Online Therapy + Wellness Awards and to read more about the list of winners, visit here.

About Verywell Mind
Verywell Mind is one of the largest mental health sites in the world, serving millions of people a year during their moments of need. The award-winning publication is committed to providing inclusive mental health information through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics and empowers readers to get the mental health treatment they deserve. Verywell Mind is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

