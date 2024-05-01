Verywell Mind Announces Winners of Second Annual Verywell Mind 25 to Kickoff Mental Health Awareness Month

Taraji P. Henson, Kenneth Cole, and Lady Gaga amongst honorees recognized for their work and advocacy in mental health

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Mind , one of the largest mental health sites, announced its second annual Verywell Mind 25 . The awards program recognizes influential mental health advocates and their impact on policy, community engagement, and awareness.

Verywell Mind 25

To select this year's honorees, Verywell Mind editors, along with the brand's expert review board, gathered and evaluated nearly 80 nominees across mental health experts, non-profit founders, educators, authors and more. The final list of winners was chosen based on a variety of criteria that align with Verywell Mind's core values across inclusivity, quality and accuracy of content and work, mental health credentials, lived experiences, and reach. Judges include: Yolanda Renteria, LPC, Rachel Goldman, PhD, FTOS, Akeem Marsh, MD, Divya Robin, LMHC, Minaa B., LMSW and Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD.

"Mental health awareness has grown tremendously over recent years but there's still a lot of misinformation and shame around seeking help," said Rachel Berman, group general manager and SVP, Verywell Mind. "We're proud to recognize this year's list of esteemed honorees and their commitment to education, destigmatizing conversations, and creating a more compassionate society around mental health."

Winners include: Taraji P. Henson, actress and founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation; Kenneth Cole, fashion designer and founder of The Mental Health Coalition; Eric Nam, music artist and founder of Mindset; Phil Schermer, founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, United States Surgeon General among others.

To learn more about the Verywell Mind 25 and read about this year's winners, visit here .

About Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind is one of the largest mental health sites in the world, serving millions of people every year during their moments of need. The award-winning publication is committed to providing inclusive mental health information through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics and empowers readers to get the mental health treatment they deserve. Verywell Mind is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

