VERZUZ to World Premiere Brand-New LPB Poody Music Video During 12/2 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia VERZUZ Battle

TrillerVerz Becomes New Go-To Platform for Music Video Releases Tweet this

With an average of more than 5 million viewers across FITE, TrillerTV and other Triller social channels, the VERZUZ slot represents one of the most widely watched and influential opportunities in popular culture to debut new material by the most exciting music artists. Referred to by music industry insiders as the "VERZUZ Effect," VERZUZ performances drive visibility, sales and chart growth for participating artists.

"We are thrilled to give Poody this special stage to debut his new video," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of VERZUZ parent company TrillerNet. "VERZUZ not only captures the cultural moment but has become an important platform that we will continue to use to support daring artists who have something to say."

The TrillerVerz series debuted on August 3 and featured the first live VERZUZ battle between East Coast rap groups THE LOX and DIPSET. With its digital broadcast viewership of more than 5 million people, TrillerVerz digital broadcasts consistently break into television's top 10 rated programs, as measured by average viewers.

Since its creation in 2020, VERZUZ has won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) and landed founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on Time Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

The premiere showing of the new Poody video also occurs immediately following the latest round of head-to-head DJ battles by the 16 semi-finalists competing to land the $1 Million Triller Resident DJ Competition. At each TrillerVerz event, two round-of-16 finalists go head-to-head with audience voting determining who advances to the final battle which will take place in 2022. (https://go.triller.co/ResidentDJ/)

TrillerVerz, successfully bringing together first-class professional boxing with iconic VERZUZ battles, is produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

TrillerVerz is part of TrillerNet, which owns VERZUZ, Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE and other leading media brands that drive influencer and user massive engagement at global scale. Among examples of the reach and power of the TrillerNet platform is the Oct 22, 2021 release of "Big Subwoofer" by rap legend Snoop Dogg's new supergroup Mount Westmore, comprising Snoop, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. A Triller user challenge issued by Snoop generated more than 10 million user videos on Triller and catapulted "Big Subwoofer" to the #1 spot on the Triller-Billboard chart on November 2.

This Thursday's TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month.

Advance tickets starting at $39.50 for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / Three 6 Mafia VERZUZ battle may be purchased through LIVE NATION. The Hollywood Palladium is located at 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. PT.

TrillerVerz IV boxing action will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York City, located at 311 W. 34th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. Advance tickets priced at $200, $125, $75 and $45 are now on-sale and may be purchased online at Ticketmaster / Triller Fight Club . Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Following the fights at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT, the TrillerVerz IV broadcast will switch to Los Angeles for the VERZUZ battle.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters reaching more than 350 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching millions of additional users. TrillerNet additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, the leading customer engagement platform; FITE, the premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

Media contacts:

VERZUZ

Courtney Lowery

[email protected]

Triller

Chris Day

[email protected]

TrillerNet

Brian O'Shaughnessy

[email protected]

SOURCE Triller