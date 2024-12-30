VESA Adds New Performance Levels to ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black Standards to Support Display Technology Advances for Gamers and Content Creators

VESA to Showcase Products Certified to the New Performance Tiers at CES 2025

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) today announced that it has published updates to several of its front-of-screen performance standard and logo programs, which are designed to help drive the industry to produce better-quality display products for consumers and content creators. These updates include the addition of new performance tiers for VESA's ClearMR standard for measuring motion blur that are designed for the next generation of ultra-high-refresh-rate displays for competitive gamers, such as 480-Hz and above displays. They also include a new 1000 luminance performance tier for VESA's DisplayHDR True Black standard to validate new OLED displays featuring the high luminance and greater color accuracy necessary to support professional video content creation.

VESA and its member companies will showcase product demonstrations of its latest video standards, including the new ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black performance tiers, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place next week in Las Vegas, January 7-10.

According to Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA task group responsible for DisplayHDR True Black and ClearMR, and the association's representative from Intel Corp. for front of screen display technology, "Marking one of VESA's most successful standards, DisplayHDR True Black has helped unite the display ecosystem behind a common set of performance metrics to optimize emissive display technologies and enable products that provide a visually stunning experience for home theater and gaming enthusiasts. The ability for OLED displays to achieve 1000 nit peak brightness for HDR content represents a significant breakthrough for the technology and a key cross-over point into content creation applications. By adding a new 1000 performance tier to our DisplayHDR True Black standard, VESA provides consumers with the assurance that certified products have successfully passed a robust set of test criteria and represent a premium standard for OLED HDR displays."

Added Wooster, "Our ClearMR standard has seen an even faster ramp-up in adoption since its introduction two-and-a-half years ago compared to DisplayHDR over the same period, demonstrating the success of the program in helping consumers compare motion blur among certified products using a true quality metric for motion performance. After ClearMR's initial launch, VESA has been incrementally adding new tiers only at sufficiently large differences to ensure that they are meaningfully and noticeably visible to highly attuned gamers. We are pleased to be able to show a select number of products that have met these new higher performance tiers on both standards at CES next week."

New Performance Tiers for ClearMR

First introduced in 2022, VESA's ClearMR standard and logo program provides a new quality metric for grading motion blur in digital displays. The new Clear Motion Ratio (CMR) metric, as defined in the ClearMR standard, provides a clear numerical value based on the ratio of clear pixels to blurry pixels as a percentage, which enables consumers to easily compare the amount of motion blur between VESA Certified ClearMR displays. The latest update to the ClearMR standard adds three new performance tiers—ClearMR 15000, ClearMR 18000 and ClearMR 21000—to help verify and ensure optimal motion clarity performance for the latest cutting-edge displays, including 480-Hz and higher refresh-rate displays.

"As a leading innovator in display technology, GIGABYTE fully supports VESA's initiative to elevate the ClearMR standard, marking a significant breakthrough in evaluating motion clarity. The updated standard provides gamers and content creators with reliable, industry-recognized performance metrics. GIGABYTE's flagship gaming models for 2025 are committed to showcasing the seamless integration of the ClearMR standard, delivering smooth, blur-free visuals and an immersive experience across various applications. GIGABYTE shares VESA's commitment to advancing display technology and believes ClearMR will set a new benchmark for excellence, empowering consumers to make more informed choices when selecting high-performance monitors," stated Jackson Hsu, Senior Division Director of GIGABYTE Product Platform.

According to Ted Hung, MSI Executive Vice President & CND BU GM, "MSI is proud to introduce our new QD-OLED with DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) monitors, seamlessly integrating VESA's updated ClearMR standard, including the advanced Clear Motion Ratio (CMR) feature, to deliver unparalleled visual clarity. With ClearMR 21000 certification, this collaboration combines MSI's innovation with VESA's latest standard level, providing gamers and creators with precise motion clarity, smoother visuals, and exceptional performance for AAA gaming and professional creativity."

Henry Kong, Head of the IT Product Planning Division at LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company, stated, "LG Electronics is proud to launch the LG UltraGear™ OLED 480Hz Gaming Monitor 27GX790A, the first OLED gaming monitor to achieve VESA ClearMR 21000 certification. This groundbreaking ClearMR 21000 standard can ensure unparalleled motion clarity for gamers, making it perfectly optimized for fast-paced games. LG will be dedicated to working with VESA to deliver an exceptional gaming experience for all gamers."

New Performance Tier for DisplayHDR True Black

DisplayHDR True Black is the display industry's first fully open standard specifying HDR quality for emissive displays. Both the DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black specifications assure that HDR content will appear vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction. VESA's multi-tiered performance ratings and logo system for DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black represent visible, meaningful performance levels relevant to specific applications and usage scenarios. The latest update to the DisplayHDR True Black standard adds a new 1000 luminance performance tier to validate new OLED displays that provide the same extremely deep black levels of the other True Black performance tiers, but with higher luminance levels to support new applications such as professional video content creation.

"With growing consumer demand for HDR content, both superior image quality and verified display performance have never been more important," said Hojung Lee, Head of Mobile Display Product Planning Team at Samsung Display. "Samsung Display is committed to delivering the best possible OLED and QD-OLED displays to our customers. To enable this, we are working closely with VESA to certify and establish new standards, including DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 and ClearMR 21000."

