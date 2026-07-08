VESA Introduces DisplayHDR True Black 1400 to Certify Next-Generation OLED Displays for Professional HDR Content Creation

New flagship DisplayHDR True Black tier certifies OLED displays featuring at least 1400 cd/m² peak luminance and 700 cd/m² full-screen brightness; first certified products to be showcased at Bilibili World

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) today announced DisplayHDR True Black 1400, a new flagship performance tier in its DisplayHDR True Black specification that certifies the latest generation of OLED displays for professional HDR content creation and premium HDR content consumption. The new tier recognizes advances in OLED display technology that enable significantly higher luminance performance while preserving the deep black levels, exceptional contrast and visual fidelity that define the DisplayHDR True Black program. The first products certified to the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 specification will be showcased at Bilibili World 2026 in Shanghai, China, July 10-12.

VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 1400 logo. Source: VESA.

DisplayHDR True Black 1400 is VESA's highest-performance DisplayHDR True Black tier to date, requiring certified displays to achieve at least 1400 cd/m² peak luminance while maintaining black levels as low as 0.0005 cd/m². The new tier also raises full-screen luminance performance to at least 700 cd/m², representing a significant advancement in sustained HDR brightness while maintaining the exceptional black-level performance associated with emissive display technologies such as OLED.

These capabilities are particularly valuable for professional HDR content creation workflows, including HDR grading and content review, while also enhancing HDR content consumption in a wider range of viewing environments, including brighter ambient lighting conditions.

Download the latest DisplayHDR spec summary table here.

According to Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA task group responsible for DisplayHDR True Black and the association's representative from Intel Corp. for front of screen display technology, "OLED display technology continues to advance rapidly, and VESA's certification programs must evolve alongside it to address meaningful improvements in display performance. DisplayHDR True Black 1400 establishes a new premium tier that recognizes the latest advances in OLED HDR performance while giving creators and consumers confidence that certified displays can deliver exceptional image quality. This new tier represents an important step forward for HDR content creation and premium viewing experiences."

Driven by Advances in OLED Display Technology

Recent innovations, including tandem OLED architectures, have enabled OLED displays to achieve substantially higher luminance levels while maintaining the deep black levels, high contrast and visual fidelity that have made OLED technology increasingly popular for professional content creation and premium entertainment experiences. The new DisplayHDR True Black 1400 tier reflects these continued advances in OLED display technology by establishing more demanding performance requirements for a new class of displays capable of delivering higher levels of HDR performance while preserving the visual benefits that define the DisplayHDR True Black program.

DisplayHDR True Black 1400 builds upon the enhanced testing framework introduced with DisplayHDR CTS 1.2, which expanded validation requirements through new and more rigorous testing for color accuracy, contrast performance, black-level performance and other attributes important to HDR image quality. Together, these requirements raise the bar for HDR display certification by expanding validation across a broader range of image quality and accuracy metrics.

"As expectations for high-quality content continue to rise in the AI era, the importance of verifying display performance has become increasingly critical. Samsung Display's Tandem OLED technology, which simultaneously delivers perfect blacks and high brightness, can now objectively demonstrate its excellence through the newly announced 'DisplayHDR True Black 1400' certification," said Brad Jung, Vice President and Head of the Large Display Sales, Marketing & Product Planning Team at Samsung Display. He further added, "Samsung Display works closely with VESA to proactively adopt next-generation standards and lead the evolution of the display market with innovative OLED and QD-OLED solutions." Samsung Display will showcase new products featuring select panels qualified for the newly announced DisplayHDR True Black 1400, alongside a broader portfolio of OLED and QD-OLED panels spanning multiple DisplayHDR True Black tiers, at various exhibitions in the second half of the year.

Ma Zhaochun, Vice President of Lenovo Group and General Manager of the Consumer & SMB Notebook Development Center, commented, "Lenovo prioritizes continuous innovation in display technology. Adhering to VESA's unified, open industry standards, we consistently elevate display performance through in-depth R&D. Partnering closely with VESA, Lenovo officially launched the Yoga Pro 16, the world's first notebook PC certified to the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard. As the first notebook to meet this top-tier comprehensive OLED performance benchmark, the Yoga Pro 16 delivers 1400 cd/m² peak brightness and ultra-low black levels below 0.0005 cd/m². Fully optimized for professional content creation, HDR video playback and high-end gaming, it offers a flagship visual experience with layered depth, crystal-clear imagery and intricate details."

Lenovo will showcase the first displays certified to the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 specification at Bilibili World 2026, demonstrating ecosystem support for the new flagship DisplayHDR True Black tier.

For more information about DisplayHDR True Black 1400, other DisplayHDR specifications and certified products, visit https://displayhdr.org/.

About VESA

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an international, non-profit standards association representing a global network of more than 340 hardware, software, computer, display and component manufacturers committed to developing and promoting the electronics industry. For more than 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal and cross-product solutions for today's video and electronics industry. The association's standards include DisplayPort™, the industry replacement for DVI, LVDS and VGA. DisplayPort utilizes a state-of-the-art digital protocol and provides an expandable foundation to enable astonishing digital display experiences. For more information on VESA, please visit http://www.vesa.org/.

VESA® is a registered trademark and DisplayPort™ is a trademark of VESA. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, and registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA)