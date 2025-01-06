VESA to Update DisplayPort 2.1 with New Active Cable Specification for Up to 3X Longer DP80 Cables

DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 product demos and new DP80LL cables to be showcased at CES 2025

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) today announced that it is working with members to introduce new DP80LL ("low loss") ultra-high-bit-rate (UHBR) cables that enable up to four-lane UHBR20 link rate support – a maximum throughput of 80 Gbps – over an active cable up to three meters in length. The spec for these new cables will be a key highlight of DisplayPort version 2.1b, which will be released in the spring of 2025. As a result, the DisplayPort 2.1b update will provide for up to 3X the cable length for UHBR20 GPU-to-display connections compared to existing VESA certified DP80 passive cables. VESA certified DP80LL cables are expected to roll out into the market within the next several months.

VESA Certified DP80LL cable logo. Source: VESA.

UHBR20 and DP80LL Product Demos at CES 2025

VESA will showcase samples of pre-certified DP80LL cables alongside product demonstrations of DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 – the highest-performance UHBR tier in the DisplayPort 2.1 spec – as well as other VESA standards at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place this week in Las Vegas, January 7-10.

"With VESA's new DP80LL active cable spec, users are no longer limited to a one-meter cable connection between their DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 source and hub or sink devices. With more DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 products expected to roll out into the market this year, DP80LL active cables will provide consumers with more options and greater flexibility in their gaming or workstation setup to take full advantage of the highest video performance enabled by DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20," stated James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA.

NVIDIA and VESA Collaboration

As a leading innovator in high-performance GPUs, NVIDIA has been actively collaborating with VESA to ensure optimal performance and compatibility between NVIDIA GPUs and the upcoming DisplayPort 2.1b technologies, including UHBR20 across DP80LL cables. This partnership aims to provide users with cutting-edge display solutions that maximize bandwidth and flexibility, enhancing both gaming and professional workflows.

Adding to this sentiment, Justin Walker, Director of GeForce Product Management at NVIDIA, commented, "With UHBR20's ultra-high bandwidth of 80 Gbps, users can experience stunning HDR visuals, ultra-high resolutions, and smoother gameplay. VESA Certified DP80LL cables are critical for ensuring reliable connections between GPUs and monitors, enabling maximum performance in gaming and professional setups."

Advantages of DisplayPort

Besides the incredibly high video resolutions enabled by DisplayPort 2.1's massive bandwidth, DisplayPort offers numerous other advantages to consumers and manufacturers alike. These include the ability to drive multiple displays from over a single cable interface through its multi-stream transport (MST) feature, which is useful for competitive gaming, content creation and office workstation setups. DisplayPort is also supported by multiple connector formats. In addition to being connected through a standard full-size or mini DisplayPort cable, DisplayPort can also be provided through the USB Type-C connector as DisplayPort Alt Mode, enabling video and data transmission as well as charging from the same cable. DisplayPort is also supported as a tunneled protocol through Intel's Thunderbolt interface as well as the USB4 interface.

DisplayPort's common PHY/IP with the USB connector (the smallest form-factor connector available) provides easier integration into chip designs for electronics products. It is also the video interface of record for embedded applications – with adoption among virtually all laptops, notebooks and premium tablets as the connection to the display panel. In addition, it is a common standard for automotive video applications where it provides automotive display functional safety as well as secure integrity and authentication for up to 16 display regions of interest. Because DisplayPort is developed by VESA, which is an open standards body, each of VESA's 340-plus member companies has an opportunity to participate and contribute to the development of the video standard.

For More Information

More information on the VESA Certified DP80LL cable spec and DisplayPort 2.1 can be found at https://www.displayport.org/.

Note to Editors: Members of the press attending CES 2025 that are interested in a private tour of VESA's VIP suite at the Palazzo Hotel to meet with VESA executives to learn more about VESA display standards, including the new DP80LL cable specification, as well as see product demonstrations first-hand, can contact David Moreno at Open Sky Communications by email at [email protected].

About VESA

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an international, non-profit standards association representing a global network of more than 340 hardware, software, computer, display and component manufacturers committed to developing and promoting the electronics industry. For more than 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal and cross-product solutions for today's video and electronics industry. The association's standards include DisplayPort™, the industry replacement for DVI, LVDS and VGA. DisplayPort utilizes a state-of-the-art digital protocol and provides an expandable foundation to enable astonishing digital display experiences. For more information on VESA, please visit http://www.vesa.org/.

VESA® is a registered trademark and DisplayPort™ is a trademark of VESA. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, and registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA)