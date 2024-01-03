VESA Updates Adaptive-Sync Display Standard with New Dual-Mode Support for Emerging Class of Gaming-centric Displays

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode logo offered for certified displays capable of higher refresh rates when operated in a lower-than-maximum resolution mode

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) today announced that it has published an update to its Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS), which is the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. Adaptive-Sync Display version 1.1a provides updated testing procedures and logo support for an emerging category of displays that can operate at different maximum refresh rates when resolution is reduced. This optional "Dual Mode" testing and logo support allows display OEMs with qualifying hardware to certify their products at two different sets of resolution and refresh rate (for example, 4K/144Hz and 1080p/280Hz).

Example of a VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode Logo indicating the certified refresh rate and vertical resolution for two certified speed-resolution modes.

Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a also includes an update that allows display OEMs to achieve a higher AdaptiveSync Display refresh rate certification for displays that support an "overclocked" or faster mode option that is not enabled by default in the factory configuration. In such cases, the overclocked mode must support Adaptive-Sync-enabled GPUs in a non-proprietary manner, and the display must pass all of the rigorous Adaptive-Sync Display compliance tests in both its factory default mode, and completely retested a second time in the overclocking mode. Both the dual mode and overclocking changes to the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS v1.1a only apply to the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo program; they do not apply to the VESA Certified MediaSync Display logo program.

To date, more than 100 products have been certified to the Adaptive-Sync Display standard. A complete list of Adaptive-Sync Display certified products can be found at https://www.adaptivesync.org/certified-products/.

According to Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA Display Performance Metrics Task Group responsible for the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and the association's representative from Intel Corporation for HDR and Adaptive-Sync display technology, "Until recently, most displays did not have the ability to operate at different refresh rates when the resolution is reduced, instead running at the refresh rate supported by their physical maximum resolution. Users interested in both high-performance gaming as well content creation, photography, or video editing, have often been faced with a difficult choice between purchasing a display with low latency and high refresh rates, or one with higher resolution. Today, more and more displays are coming to market that give users the best of both worlds. VESA's updated Adaptive-Sync Display CTS includes optional testing for these innovative displays, and a new dual mode logo allowing consumers to identify the range of variable refresh rate performance of these displays more easily."

VESA Updates Adaptive-Sync Display Standard with Dual-Mode Support

Importantly, none of the testing criteria has changed with the Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a update. All products that have successfully undergone certification to the prior v1.1 spec are still certified under the latest update. All requirements of the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS, including refresh rate, flicker, gray-to-gray response time (including limits on overshoot and undershoot to ensure high-quality images), video frame drop, and video frame rate jitter, must be met at both tested resolutions, including a minimum of 144Hz at maximum resolution, and a minimum of 1080p vertical resolution when tested in the reduced resolution/maximum refresh rate mode.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display Logo Changes

For displays that can operate at a faster refresh rate when operated at less than their maximum resolution, the Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1 update allows display OEMs to feature the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode logo on their certified products to represent certification at two speeds and resolutions. On the left side of the logo, the values shown indicate the display's maximum certified refresh rate at maximum native vertical resolution, and the native maximum vertical resolution. On the right side of the logo, the values shown indicate the alternative certified resolution's maximum certified refresh rate and vertical resolution.

According to LG Electronics, LG UltraGear™ is proud to participate in VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display Dual Mode testing and logo program, and is excited to offer the new Dual Mode feature on its upcoming 32GS95UE OLED gaming monitor. The 'VESA CERTIFIED' logo instantly tells gamers that the 32GS95UE is capable of delivering an optimized gaming experience, whether they're playing graphically rich, story-driven games at UHD 240Hz, or fast-paced FPS, MOBA or racing games at FHD 480Hz.

Henry Kong, head of the IT customer experience division of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, said, "LG Electronics is thrilled to introduce the first-ever gaming monitor to receive VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display Dual Mode certification. With the innovative Dual Mode, gamers can enjoy a greater sense of immersion, with a display performance perfectly tailored to the genre of game they're playing. LG UltraGear will continue to collaborate with VESA to elevate the gaming experience."

According to Vincent Chiou, ASUS corporate vice president and general manager of Display BU, "As pioneers in the gaming monitor industry, we are thrilled to unveil new products with dual-mode technology that will take advantage of VESA's updated Adaptive-Sync Display standard. This dual-mode feature caters to both FPS gamers and immersive gaming enthusiasts alike. At ASUS, we are proud to develop alongside the industry, setting new standards. We believe in pushing boundaries, and dual-mode technology reflects our commitment to providing gamers with the most advanced and immersive experience possible."

VESA Updates Adaptive-Sync Display Standard with Dual-Mode Support

For More Information

More information on the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo program can be found at https://www.adaptivesync.org/.

Note to Editors: Members of the press attending CES 2024 that are interested in a private tour of VESA's VIP suite at the Palazzo Hotel to meet with VESA executives to learn more about Adaptive-Sync Display and other VESA display standards, as well as see product demonstrations first-hand, can contact David Moreno at Open Sky Communications by email at [email protected].

About VESA

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an international, non-profit standards association representing a global network of more than 340 hardware, software, computer, display and component manufacturers committed to developing and promoting the electronics industry. For more than 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal and cross-product solutions for today's video and electronics industry. The association's standards include DisplayPort™, the industry replacement for DVI, LVDS and VGA. DisplayPort utilizes a state-of-the-art digital protocol and provides an expandable foundation to enable astonishing digital display experiences. For more information on VESA, please visit http://www.vesa.org/.

VESA® is a registered trademark and DisplayPort™ is a trademark of VESA. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, and registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA)