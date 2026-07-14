Vesalio Appoints Greg Cook as Chief Commercial Officer

Greg Cook joins Vesalio as Chief Commercial Officer to lead commercial strategy and execution across its thrombectomy platform.

DALLAS, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesalio, a global leader in vascular intervention, is pleased to welcome Greg Cook as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), responsible for leading Vesalio's commercial strategy, market development, sales, marketing, and commercial operations. Greg will play a key role in supporting Vesalio's commercial expansion as the company continues advancing its thrombectomy platform across neurovascular, coronary, and peripheral vascular markets.

With more than 20 years of progressive medical device experience, Greg most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices, where he led U.S. commercialization of the VeriSight™ intracardiac echocardiography platform. He previously led Philips' Cardiac Lead Management sales organization. Throughout his career, Greg has partnered closely with physicians and cross-functional teams to build commercial organizations that support the adoption of new technologies.

"Greg brings the commercial leadership, market development expertise, and physician relationships that align with Vesalio's strategic priorities," said Steve Rybka, Chief Executive Officer of Vesalio. "His experience building commercial organizations and introducing innovative technologies to treat vascular disease will be a valuable asset as we expand our thrombectomy platform, which uniquely addresses the full range of challenges in clot capture and removal."

"I am excited to join Vesalio and work alongside a talented team committed to advancing thrombectomy management," said Greg Cook. "Vesalio's commitment to clinical innovation and physician partnership creates a strong foundation for continued growth, and I look forward to expanding access to technologies that improve patient outcomes."

Greg holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About Vesalio

Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care for thromboembolic vascular disease by providing physicians with superior technology to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio's proprietary NeVa®, enVast™, and pVasc® platforms are designed to effectively remove all types of clots and restore vital blood flow to compromised ischemic tissue in the brain, heart, and peripheral anatomy. Vesalio's products have treated more than 19,000 patients in over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.vesalio.com.

Investor Contacts

Steve Rybka, CEO, Vesalio

[email protected]

J.D. McCulloch, CFO, Vesalio

[email protected]

SOURCE Vesalio