Vesey Street Capital Partners Strengthens its Team by Announcing the Addition of Lance Berberian and Joe Sowell to its Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners, "VSCP," a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market healthcare service companies, is pleased to announce that it has added two members to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB), Lance Berberian and Joe Sowell.

"We are proud to welcome Lance and Joe to the Vesey Street team," said Adam Feinstein, Founder and Managing Partner at VSCP. "We continue to partner with the best industry executives and leaders on our Strategic Advisory Board, and they both have a track record of success. Lance revitalized the healthcare information technology strategy at LabCorp and allowed it to build the industry's leading technology platform. At the same time, Joe led a best-in-class corporate development strategy at HCA for over two decades."

"Lance and Joe bring experience that is immediately actionable for our portfolio," said Michael Doyle, Co-Managing Partner at VSCP. "Lance offers a proven playbook for building resilient, tech-enabled operations, while Joe brings decades of disciplined dealmaking and development expertise. Together, they enhance our ability to help management teams prioritize and execute."

Lance Berberian brings more than 30 years of experience as a technology strategist, recently serving as EVP and Chief Information & Technology Officer at LabCorp. From 2014 through 2024, Berberian oversaw a global team of 5,000 professionals, driving the company's IT strategy, cybersecurity, AI, and robotics initiatives. His work was instrumental in enhancing operational efficiencies and steering LabCorp's digital transformation. A seasoned board member for organizations including Privia Health and Elon University, Berberian specializes in leveraging technology to fuel business growth and corporate governance.

"In today's healthcare market, technology is no longer just a support function - it is the primary driver of efficiency and competitive advantage," said Berberian. "I am thrilled to join VSCP to help our portfolio companies build the tech-enabled infrastructure necessary for sustainable growth and digital transformation."

Joe Sowell joins VSCP following a distinguished 40-year career in corporate development and legal advisory. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer for HCA Healthcare until his retirement in March 2025. During his tenure, Sowell was the architect behind a best-in-class development organization, leading the execution of over $16 billion in transactions. His strategic oversight included the acquisition of 27 acute care hospitals, over 200 urgent care centers, and the massive expansion of HCA's real estate portfolio by 7.8 million square feet. A former partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, Sowell brings a unique blend of M&A precision and legal acumen to VSCP.

"I have admired Vesey Street Capital Partners for their disciplined approach and deep understanding of the healthcare services landscape," said Sowell. "I look forward to leveraging my background to drive process-driven value and strategic growth across the firm's dynamic portfolio."

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 47 transactions across thirteen platform businesses and has deployed $1 billion+ of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Laing, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

412 West 15th Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

Email: [email protected]

(646) 847-2474

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners