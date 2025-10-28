Vesey Street Capital Partners Announces Sale of Gastro MD

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) completed the full exit of portfolio company, Gastro MD, to AGA, LLC, an affiliate of United Digestive. Under our ownership the company achieved significant growth and completed several key strategic initiatives including doubling the provider base, developing state of the art endoscopy centers, and the establishment of several new office locations.

"Our goal with Gastro MD was to build a best-in-class asset in the digestive health sector and we are thrilled with the outcome. Prioritizing clinical excellence and working with world class physicians is key to any successful investment in the physician practice space and building the business model that allowed Dr. Gupta and the providers at Gastro MD to thrive was critical to our success," said Mike Doyle, Managing Partner at VSCP. "The combination of the Vesey Street and Gastro MD teams has furthered our foundational goal of serving our communities with exception care. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Gastro MD as part of the United Digestive partner practices. Our common values and commitment to the patients we serve make for an exciting partnership," highlighted Gastro MD founder, Dr. Vishal Gupta.

This outcome reflects VSCP's goal to be the private equity partner of choice for lower middle-market healthcare services companies, while positioning Gastro MD towards an important and impactful future.

This transaction was the result of direct negotiations between the parties, and no investment banker was retained in connection with the transaction. McDermott Will & Schulte acted as VSCP's legal advisor.

ABOUT GASTRO MD

Formed in 2019, Gastro MD was founded by physicians and seasoned healthcare executives to bridge the gap between clinical and business excellence; our vision is to build a community of cutting-edge clinical practices that sets the standard in care delivery for digestive health. Gastro MD providers serve the greater Orlando and Tampa areas across five locations. For more information, please visit: www.gastro-md.com.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated expertise, specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 44 transactions across 12 platform businesses and has deployed $1 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Laing, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

412 W 15th Street

2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 646-847-2474

