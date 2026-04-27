NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners ("VSCP"), a leading private equity firm that invests in lower middle market healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it has added a new member to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB), Kurt Hilzinger. He will serve as Vice Chair of this distinguished board.

"We are honored to welcome Kurt Hilzinger, a luminary in both the healthcare and private equity industries, to our firm," said Adam Feinstein, Founder & Managing Partner at VSCP. "I have known Kurt for over 30 years and believe that he brings a level of operational insight that aligns perfectly with our hands-on approach. As we grow, his deep expertise in building companies, M&A, and corporate strategy will be a vital resource for our management teams and partners."

"Kurt's addition strengthens our Strategic Advisory Board by expanding its depth of experience in both payor services and the pharmaceutical supply chain," said Dave King, Chairman of VSCP's Strategic Advisory Board. "His perspective and operating experience will be very helpful across our portfolio companies."

Mr. Hilzinger's career is defined by high-stakes value creation. He led the recapitalization and IPO of AmeriSource Health Corp., followed by its landmark merger with Bergen Brunswig Corp. to form AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora). Since 2014, he has served as Chairman of Humana Inc., guiding the company through a period of immense growth and digital evolution. Furthermore, his tenure as an executive advisor and former partner at Court Square Capital Partners provides him with a deep understanding of the private equity lifecycle and a proven ability to identify and exit successful investments in pharmaceutical services.

"VSCP has distinguished itself through a disciplined, thesis-driven approach to the lower middle market—a segment where operational expertise is the primary driver of outsized returns," said Mr. Hilzinger. "Having spent my career scaling healthcare platforms and navigating the intricacies of the supply chain, I look forward to partnering with the entire VSCP team to identify untapped opportunities and accelerate growth across the firm's dynamic portfolio."

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 47 transactions across thirteen platform businesses and has deployed $1 billion+ of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Laing, Investor Relations

Vesey Street Capital Partners

412 West 15th Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10011

Email: [email protected]

(646) 847-2474

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners