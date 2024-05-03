Vesica Health Announces Launch of AssureMDx Test to Improve Bladder Cancer Detection

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VESICA HEALTH, INC., a leading multi-omics liquid biopsy company dedicated to improving the management of hematuria patients and the early detection of bladder cancer, today announced the launch of its laboratory-developed AssureMDx™ test.

Christopher Thibodeau, Chief Executive Officer of Vesica Health, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to officially introduce AssureMDx for patient testing. With an extensive evidence dossier of over 22 peer-reviewed publications, including three clinical validation studies, coupled with the recent successful completion of our analytical validation, we stand prepared to empower hematuria patients and their physicians with this vital tool for enhancing patient care."

Laura Caba, MPH, President of Vesica Health, underscored the significance of this innovation, declaring, "We are reshaping the landscape of early bladder cancer detection and fulfilling our commitment to elevating patient care and clinical outcomes."

AssureMDx represents a significant leap forward in bladder cancer diagnostics, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability backed by rigorous scientific validation. This transformative test embodies Vesica Health's unwavering dedication to advancing the standard of care for hematuria patients worldwide.

About AssureMDx™

AssureMDx is a multi-omic noninvasive urine-based DNA test designed to transform the triage of hematuria patients. By providing physicians with a precise method for identifying patients at increased risk for bladder cancer, AssureMDx facilitates immediate urological referral and clinical evaluation when needed. Importantly, the test also helps physicians effectively distinguish patients at very low risk, who may bypass invasive procedures and avoid unnecessary CT scans, thereby reducing potential radiation exposure risks. Backed by extensive research, the AssureMDx epigenetic and somatic biomarkers have been reported in 22 peer-reviewed studies involving over 6,000 patients, including multiple prospective clinical validation studies. These studies consistently demonstrate the test's robust clinical performance, notably 0.96 AUC (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve), 99% Negative Predictive Value (NPV), and 96% Sensitivity for the detection of bladder cancer in hematuria patients. Moreover, AssureMDx will provide urologists a noninvasive means to monitor bladder cancer patients at heightened risk of recurrence following treatment, thereby enhancing patient management and improving outcomes.

About Vesica Health, Inc.

At Vesica Health, our mission is clear: to revolutionize the management of hematuria patients, enhance the early detection of bladder cancer, and improve patient survival. Hematuria, characterized by blood in the urine, affects an estimated 17 million (1-in-5) adult Americans annually, serving as the most common symptom of bladder cancer. Despite guideline recommendations, only 12% of patients are referred to urology for clinical evaluation, resulting in approximately 20,000 diagnoses missed each year. Delayed detection leads to later-stage disease and increased mortality rates. Conventional diagnostic methods like cytology and cystoscopy, while widely used, suffer from lower sensitivity and often fail to detect bladder cancer. Moreover, the fear of undetected cancer prompts a high rate of CT scans, exposing patients to unnecessary radiation and an increased risk of secondary cancer later in life. Drawing from 20 years of advanced multi-omics research in bladder cancer detection, AssureMDx is a clinically validated, noninvasive test that helps improve the evaluation of hematuria, enhance early disease detection, and enable effective recurrence monitoring. For more information on our groundbreaking initiatives, visit www.vesicahealth.com.

