Vesper Bio awarded grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation to assess sortilin inhibitors in the treatment of Parkinson's disease

News provided by

Vesper Bio

23 Jan, 2024, 03:30 ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Bio ApS ("Vesper" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biotech and world leader in sortilin receptor biology, today announces that the Company has been awarded a grant (MJFF-024128) worth c.US$873,000 by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to assess sortilin inhibition in Parkinson's disease. The project will commence in January 2024 and is led by principal investigators Louise Klem (Senior Research Scientist) and Anders Nykjær (CSO and Founder).

The grant was awarded under the MJFF's Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Program (Pre-Clinical). The program seeks to advance preclinical testing of promising therapeutic developments that address unmet medical needs in people with Parkinson's disease. The program is set up to fund therapeutic development with a clear focus to prevent, stop, or delay disease progression or to reduce the challenges of daily symptoms.

Vesper is currently expediting the development of VES001 for FTD(GRN) through ongoing Phase I studies that will include a Phase Ib Proof-of Concept in GRN mutation carriers in advance of potentially registrational Phase II/III trials, and for Phase I readiness of VES002, a treatment focused on a second central nervous system indication.

Anders Nykjaer, MD, PhD Chief Scientific Officer of Vesper Bio, commented, "Vesper has developed orally administered, small molecule, sortilin inhibitors that elevate central progranulin levels and these hold promise for treating certain CNS diseases, including Parkinson's disease. This grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation's Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Program will support our research as we look to further demonstrate the efficacy of this novel therapy against this terrible disease."

Jessica Tome Garcia, PhD, Associate Director, Translational Research at MJFF, said, "MJFF greatly values research into the biological underpinnings of Parkinson's disease and leveraging that insight for new treatment ideas. We are proud to fund the work of researchers at Vesper Bio as they investigate new ways to fulfil the unmet needs of people with Parkinson's."

About Vesper Bio

Vesper is a clinical stage biotech and world leader in sortilin receptor biology. Its lead program uses a sortilin inhibitor to rebalance levels of progranulin in patients where the sortilin receptor would otherwise reduce circulating and extracellular progranulin, contributing to disease. Progranulin is a protein that the body uses to regulate cell growth, survival, repair and avoid inflammation. Low progranulin levels are believed to be a factor in cell dysfunction and damage in a range of indications across neurology. By normalizing progranulin levels, Vesper believes its compounds will have a disease modifying effect, protecting and preserving the remaining cells.

Its lead compound, VES001, is a patient friendly, first-in-class, brain penetrant, oral treatment which targets progranulin deficiency, a major underlying cause of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). As an orally delivered small molecule, VES001 is able to cross the blood brain barrier and is an ideal dosing method among these patients due to their rapidly declining mental state.

For further information please visit, https://www.vesperbio.com/.

SOURCE Vesper Bio

Also from this source

Vesper Bio doses first volunteer in Phase I study of first-in-class oral treatment for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Vesper Bio ApS ("Vesper" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biotech and world leader in sortilin receptor biology, today announces that the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.