Vesper Energy Installs 1 Million Panels at Hornet Solar Project

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy is proud to announce the successful installation of over 1 million panels at its Hornet Solar project. With 1.36 million total panels to be installed as part of the Hornet Solar project, this milestone represent significant progress toward Vesper Energy's work to complete one of the largest single-phase solar projects in the United States.

Located in Swisher County, Texas, the Hornet Solar project spans over six square miles and, once fully operational, it will deliver 600 MWac of renewable energy—enough to power 160,000 homes annually.

"The milestone is a testament to the hard work and seamless coordination between our team, onsite members, and our EPC partner, Blattner Energy. This achievement brings us one step closer to realizing the full potential of Hornet Solar as a transformative renewable energy asset," said Juan Suarez, Co-CEO at Vesper Energy.

The Hornet Solar project employs bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on a single axis tracking system, maximizing efficiency and energy output. The project interconnects to Oncor Electric's transmission system in ERCOT and is contracted to provide power to four off-take partners through individual Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The project remains on track to reach full commercialization by the spring of 2025.

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vesper Energy comprises professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's development pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage assets with a generating capacity of 17 GW— enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal to build better energy infrastructure. www.vesperenergy.com/about

