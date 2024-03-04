Vesper Energy Launches Commercial Operations on Nestlewood Solar Project

80-Megawatt site among first qualifying energy communities under Inflation Reduction Act

DALLAS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy assets, today announced it commenced commercial operations on its Nestlewood Solar project in Ohio.

Vesper Energy originated Nestlewood Solar in 2017, one of the first utility scale solar facilities permitted, constructed and financed in Ohio. It is located on approximately 610 acres of rural land across Clermont and Brown Counties and will generate 80 Megawatts (MW), enough to power 16,000 homes annually. With recent and upcoming retirements of existing coal-fired generating assets located in Ohio and throughout PJM, the Nestlewood Solar project will help meet critical electricity demand in the region.

"We are very proud to have reached commercial operations on the Nestlewood Solar project," said Vesper Energy CEO Craig Carson. "We persevered through the COVID-19 Pandemic, global supply chain and international trade issues to deliver this project on time, Nestlewood is a testament to the expertise, skill, and dedication of our team. We are thrilled to be able to deliver the benefits of clean energy to communities in Ohio."

The Nestlewood Solar project is one of the first sites to qualify as an energy community under the Inflation Reduction Act. The site provides on-peak power during the high demand period of midday and late afternoon. The site offsets power for a leading online retailer as part of a purchase power agreement (PPA). Nestlewood Solar also contributes to the local community. It supports employment opportunities throughout the region and state and provides annual tax revenues to the host counties. Furthermore, the project promotes biodiversity and continually monitors and manages stormwater and vegetative growth. All these efforts ensure Nestlewood is a good neighbor in the community.

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in the greater Dallas area, Vesper Energy is comprised of professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage projects with a generating capacity of 17 GW; enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal to build a better energy infrastructure. http://www.vesperenergy.com/about

