Vesper Energy names Mark Rostafin and Juan Suarez as Co-Chief Executive Officers

Current CEO Craig Carson transitions to Chairman role

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy, a leading energy transition company, is pleased to announce the appointment of co-founders, Mark Rostafin and Juan Suarez as Co-Chief Executive Officers. Current CEO and Co-Founder Craig Carson will transition to Chairman of the Board of Managers, effective May 1.

Suarez and Rostafin step into their new roles as Vesper Energy evolves from a period of strong growth to capitalize on early successes like Hornet Solar, one of the largest solar assets in North America. They will lead Vesper Energy's next phase of growth and value creation to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions across the U.S.

"We've scaled from 12 to over 80 employees while increasing our development pipeline to approximately 17 gigawatts in less than four years," said Suarez. "Vesper Energy is well-positioned to serve as an industry leader and independent power producer, supporting our nation's investment in reliable, resilient energy infrastructure."

"It's an honor to lead Vesper Energy's team of experts as we advance our critical mission of clean energy development," said Rostafin. "I look forward to our next chapter as we forge new partnerships to build on the momentum we've achieved under Craig Carson's leadership."

Rostafin brings over 20 years of experience in the energy industry to his new position, having served Vesper Energy and its previous entity, Lendlease Energy Development, in commercial leadership roles since 2015. Suarez has held leadership roles in development, engineering, procurement, and construction for over 25 years and has served Vesper Energy since 2015.

Under Carson's leadership, Vesper Energy expanded from a niche developer to a diversified independent power producer. His transition to Chairman ensures continuity for the organization.

"Craig's vision and leadership have been instrumental in progressing Vesper Energy into a leading renewable energy company," said Eric J. Scheyer, Managing Partner at Elda River and member of Vesper Energy's Board of Managers. "We are grateful for his many contributions and look forward to his continued guidance."

"Juan and Mark have been driving forces behind Vesper Energy's strategic vision and success," said Carson. "Their complementary skills, deep industry knowledge, and proven track records make them ideally suited to collaborate and lead the company forward. I am confident in their ability to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunities ahead."

About Vesper Energy

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vesper Energy comprises professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage projects with a generating capacity of 17 GW; enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States and leads the energy transition.

www.vesperenergy.com/about

SOURCE Vesper Energy