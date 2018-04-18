Vesper Holdings Expands Greensboro Student Housing Portfolio With New Acquisition

University Village is a 600-bed apartment community that caters to students enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Completed in 2006, University Village is the best-located property in the UNCG off-campus market. The property is located across the street from the main entrance of the University and is pedestrian to the core nightlife in Greensboro.

The Property's unit mix consists of two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans – all with bed-to-bath parity. The apartments feature large fully-equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, patios/balconies, cable television, and high-speed internet. University Village residents enjoy a full range of amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, computer lab, and tanning beds.

Vesper purchased University Village for $40.0 million in an off-market transaction. Vesper is planning to invest over $1 million in capital expenditures. Property improvements will include a renovation of the units and amenities, as well as extensive enhancements to the property's exteriors and substantial technology upgrades throughout the complex.

"Our acquisition of University Village is part of a strategy to purchase pedestrian-to-campus properties that offer our investors superior risk-adjusted returns," commented Isaac Sitt, Co-founder, and Principal of Vesper Holdings. "We are pleased to expand our footprint in North Carolina and incorporate this property into our rapidly growing student housing portfolio."

Vesper Holdings' student housing portfolio is the 8th largest in the United States. Vesper's portfolio, including University Village, is managed by its in-house property management company - Campus Life & Style (CLS).

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings' diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the 8th largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 46 properties, including over 17,000 student housing beds. Vesper Holdings anticipates growing its student housing portfolio to 25,000 beds over the next two years.

