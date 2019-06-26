Vesper Holdings Expands its Student Housing Portfolio into Delaware with New Acquisition

DALLAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Holdings ("Vesper"), a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Retreat at Newark located near the University of Delaware. With this latest transaction, Vesper's student housing portfolio now spans 21 markets in 13 states.

Built in 2014, The Retreat at Newark is a 597-bed apartment community that caters to students enrolled at the University of Delaware. The Property's unit mix consists of 1, 2, 4, and 5-bedroom floor plans – all with bed-to-bath parity. The Retreat is the only property in the market that contains cottage style units.

The apartments feature large fully-equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, balconies, cable television, and high-speed internet. The Retreat at Newark's residents enjoy a full range of amenities including a basketball court, clubhouse, fitness center, tanning beds, golf simulator, outdoor grilling, pool, hot tub, computer lounge, and location on the UD shuttle route.

Vesper purchased The Retreat at Newark for $48 million in a transaction brokered by TSB Realty. Vesper is planning to invest $1 million in upfront capital improvements. Property enhancements will include a renovation of the amenities, as well as extensive improvements to the property's exteriors and substantial technology upgrades throughout the complex.

"Our acquisition of The Retreat at Newark is part of a strategy to purchase well-located properties that offer our investors superior risk-adjusted returns," commented Isaac Sitt, Co-founder and Principal of Vesper Holdings. "We are pleased to expand our portfolio into Delaware and incorporate this property into our rapidly growing student housing portfolio."

Vesper's student housing portfolio is the 9th largest in the United States. Vesper's portfolio, including The Retreat at Newark, is managed by Vesper's in-house property management company - Campus Life & Style (CLS).

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings' diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the 9th largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 48 properties, including over 18,000 student housing beds. Vesper Holdings anticipates growing its student housing portfolio to 25,000 beds over the next two years.

