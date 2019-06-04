Vesper Launches Ultra-High AOP VM2020 Microphone for Smart Speakers

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced piezoelectric sensors, today introduced VM2020, an ultra-high acoustic overload point (AOP) differential analog output piezoelectric MEMS microphone. The VM2020 marks the first consumer product-ready Ultra-High AOP microphone in mass production in a standard form factor and package. The microphone can record in extremely noisy environments without distortion.

The VM2020 is based on Vesper's patented piezoelectric MEMS transducer technology which has been proven in many applications. Its inherent robustness and linearity make it uniquely suitable for applications where a microphone will be exposed to extremely high sound pressure levels. Unlike competing solutions, the VM2020 does not saturate even when located in close proximity to large professional audio speakers or heavy industrial equipment. It also doesn't saturate and continues to function normally in rugged industrial settings and automotive environments.

"This is the only mass manufacturable microphone on the market that can function above 150dB and opens up an incredible variety of new audio applications," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "It is now possible to have acoustic monitoring systems in the loudest, dirtiest environments."

VM2020's function is unique. To date, Ultra-High AOP microphones were either extremely expensive, large in size, or not as robust. The new microphone functions perfectly to 150dB and only hits 10 percent distortion at 152dB. Even when the sound levels go above 152dB the single layer microphone will recover instantaneously. For reference, 150dB causes an eardrum to rupture or is equivalent to the volume of a fighter jet taking off and 152dB is the volume level generated by a heavy-duty train horn and will spontaneously pop balloons.

As with all Vesper microphones, the VM2020 solves a critical need for stable, reliable and accurate microphone arrays that operate in environmentally harsh surroundings. All Vesper microphones are natively immune to environmental contaminants such as dust, water, moisture, oil, particulate matter and shock. Vesper microphones are also immune to stiction, which can cause catastrophic system failure.

Earlier this year, Vesper was named a CES Best of Innovation Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its innovative VM2020 microphone, which celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products. Vesper's portfolio includes VM1000, VM1010, VM1001 and VM2020.

The VM2020 has a small 3.76 mm X 2.95 mm X 1.3 mm package. It's reflow solder compatible with no sensitivity degradation. The VM2020 is now broadly sampling. For more information, please email: info@vespermems.com.

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, Mass. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. For more information, visit www.vespermems.com, Twitter, YouTube, and the Vesper Blog.

