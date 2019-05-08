Vesper Microphones Power World's First Battery Powered Far-Field Voice Activated Remote Control

BOSTON , May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, today announced that its ZeroPower Listening™ (ZPL) piezoelectric MEMS microphones are embedded in far-field voice-activated remote controls from Remote Solution, developer and manufacturer of remote controls. Made possible by Vesper's technology, the partnership enables the world's first battery powered far-field voice-activated remote control.

Vesper's mics are embedded in controls from Remote Solution's products. This is the first product in a big wave of low power, always-listening voice applications.

"Remote-less TVs that answer to a voice command are here," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "Our partnership with Remote Solution offers a whole new touch-free smart home system experience. The convenience of a voice-activated TV remote control makes for a fun and more seamless user experience and it's just the beginning of the smart home voice revolution."

Vesper's mics with ZPL technology offer a touch-free, customizable experience via voice controls for television remotes and beyond. The remotes can also control other areas of the household like smart speakers and refrigerators. Its mics allow batteries to last more than five times longer due to Vesper's proprietary ZPL technology, since it consumes virtually no power in listening mode until turned on via a wake-word.

"Voice control is leading the way into the human interface revolution," said Frank Romeo, VP of Business Development at Remote Solution. "Vesper and Remote Solution are working together to bring leading edge voice-enabled technologies to our customers to enable and realize next-gen advancements in entertainment and home control."

Vesper is the inventor and only provider of piezoelectric MEMS microphones. Its microphones are designed to withstand real-world use in connected devices, such as contact with water, oil, beer, dust and particle contaminants, making them perfectly suited for the household or outdoor environments. They're high-performance and enable acoustically rich experiences for any application—from sensor trash cans to wearables to IoT devices and now even far-field remote controls.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, Mass. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. For more information, visit www.vespermems.com , Twitter , YouTube and Vesper Blog .

About Remote Solution

Remote Solution Co., Ltd., founded in 1994, is a privately held Korean company, whose line of business includes the manufacturing of remote-control solutions and IoT sensor technology for home entertainment and monitoring. A World Class 300 company, its portfolio of RF technologies such as Bluetooth, BLE, RF4CE and WiFi enable advanced communication for leading technologies in voice control for both far-field and near-field applications, touch pad, cap-sense keys, haptic feedback, rocker keys, audio streaming and advance back-lighting create the best user experience. For more information, visit its website.

