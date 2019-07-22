Vesper Named Best of Sensors Award Winner

BOSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, has been named a 2019 "Best of Sensors" Award winner. The company's VM2020 microphone was recognized in the Innovative Product category which highlights cutting-edge advancements and achievements that are moving the sensors industry forward. The prestigious awards were presented by the Editor of FierceElectronics during Sensors Expo & Conference 2019 (#Sensors19).

The VM2020 is based on Vesper's patented piezoelectric MEMS transducer technology. It's an ultra-high acoustic overload point (AOP) differential analog output microphone whose robustness and linearity make it uniquely suitable for extremely loud environments. Unlike competing solutions, the VM2020 does not saturate even when located in close proximity to large professional audio speakers or heavy industrial equipment. It also doesn't saturate and continues to function normally in rugged industrial settings and automotive environments. A few of the target applications for the VM2020 include high-end speakers, soundbars, TVs and industrial equipment.

Sensors Expo & Conference is the industry's premier event dedicated to sensors, connectivity, and IoT. The winners of the 2019 Best of Sensors Awards represent the advances in innovations and real-world applications of sensors as well as the teams and individuals who demonstrate commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity.



"For more than three decades Sensors Expo has been bringing together the most exciting technological advancements and cutting-edge applications from across the industry. The winners of this year's Best of Sensors Awards underscore just how far-reaching the impacts of these innovations have become. Vesper personifies the commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity we look for and we are thrilled to recognize their efforts in an extremely competitive field," noted Cal Groton, Event Director, Sensors Expo & Conference.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, Mass. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. For more information, visit www.vespermems.com , Twitter , YouTube and Vesper Blog .

About Sensors Expo & Conference

Sensors Expo & Conference is widely known as one of the world's largest and most important gatherings of engineers and scientists involved in the development and deployment of sensor systems. For more information, visit www.sensorsexpo.com. Sensors Expo & Conference is produced and managed by Questex.

