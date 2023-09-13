Vessel Expands Nationally as Housing Product Innovator Adds Three Franchise Development Pros to Growing Team

Announces Expansion of Multifamily Housing Industry's First Franchising Opportunity Throughout the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 Mission-driven housing product innovator Vessel Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has added three experienced franchise development professionals to its growing team, expanding the multifamily housing sector's first ever franchising opportunity to key housing-constrained east coast markets. The team is charged with identifying talented local entrepreneurs who would become housing providers to their communities.

New Vessel Franchise Development Team Members

Vessel has tapped Tom Sharpin as Vice President of Franchise Sales, and Jonathan Buck and Scott Wolfe as Franchise Sales Directors, to join Head of Franchising Gus Stamoutsos on the company's franchise development team. All four have extensive experience in franchise sales and development, in addition to experience in commercial real estate acquisitions.

"We're thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our team as we extend this exciting ownership opportunity across the nation," said Vessel Founder & CEO Neil Rubler. "The need for new, high quality, attainably priced, 21st century homes has never been greater, and our unique franchising model will help us meet this critical need more quickly."

Vessel franchisees do not need prior experience in operating an apartment building, with Vessel University providing extensive training, guidance, and ongoing support. Potential franchisees have a range of investment models to choose from.

The new franchise sales team members are:

Tom Sharpin [email protected] – Sharpin joins Vessel as Vice President of Franchise Sales, where he will be responsible for managing the existing sales team in addition to opening new markets throughout the nation. His initial focus will be on states in the Southeast and the Southwest. Sharpin previously served as Regional Vice President of Franchise Development for Choice Hotels International. Prior to Choice Hotels, he spent nearly 17 years at Wyndham Hotel Group, most recently as Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development. Earlier in his career, the University of Maryland graduate worked as a commercial real estate broker at Marcus & Millichap.

– Sharpin joins Vessel as Vice President of Franchise Sales, where he will be responsible for managing the existing sales team in addition to opening new markets throughout the nation. His initial focus will be on states in the Southeast and the Southwest. Sharpin previously served as Regional Vice President of Franchise Development for Choice Hotels International. Prior to Choice Hotels, he spent nearly 17 years at Wyndham Hotel Group, most recently as Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development. Earlier in his career, the graduate worked as a commercial real estate broker at Marcus & Millichap. Jonathan Buck [email protected] – Most recently Regional Director at BWH Hotel Group, Buck will oversee franchise sales throughout New England and New York . He previously was a Director of Franchise Sales at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with prior experience in hospitality and real estate sales. The Worcester State University graduate began his career in hotel management, where he spent more than a decade as a Regional and General Manager.

– Most recently Regional Director at BWH Hotel Group, Buck will oversee franchise sales throughout and . He previously was a Director of Franchise Sales at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with prior experience in hospitality and real estate sales. The Worcester State University graduate began his career in hotel management, where he spent more than a decade as a Regional and General Manager. Scott Wolfe [email protected] – Previously Regional Vice President at Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic Great Lakes and Southeast regions, Wolfe will lead franchise sales efforts in Delaware , Maryland , Michigan , New Jersey , Ohio , Pennsylvania , Virginia , Washington D.C. , and West Virginia . He served for more than 13 years as Senior Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Wyndham Hotel Group. Wolfe began his career in regional sales at ADD Systems after attending William Paterson University of New Jersey .

Photos available upon request

SOURCE Vessel Technologies