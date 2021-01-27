Vessel Raises $14.5M Seed Round Brings Wellness Tracking From The Laboratory Into The Home

"Vessel's technology enables people to assess their health and wellbeing from the comfort of their own homes at a time when the focus on wellness optimization has never been more prescient," said Jared Stein, Co-Founder & Partner of Monogram Capital. "We are strong believers in the shift toward at-home diagnostics as the next wave of innovation enabling consumers to assess and optimize their personalized nutrition needs on a far more real-time basis than the traditional annual doctor's check up. I believe Vessel is extremely well positioned to lead the way in this space and look forward to seeing the company grow as it continues to add even further functionality to its offering and build an integrated ecosystem of health services around it."

Vessel allows members to test 10 different health metrics in less than 10 minutes for around $10. Users simply pee on one of Vessel's wellness cards, scan the card using the Vessel app, and receive their "low," "good," or "high" biomarker ratings to determine what may be affecting things like their energy, stress, and immunity. Biomarkers tested include Vitamin B7 (Biotin), Vitamin B9 (Folate), hydration, Vitamin C, Cortisol, Magnesium, Ketone A (AcAc), Ketone B (BHB), pH, Creatinine, and Calcium. The app then provides tailored plans to help users instantly understand what nutrition and lifestyle changes will make the biggest impact for them. Daily, weekly, and monthly membership packages are available, so users can try out their custom recommendations and then continue to test over time to see if those changes are making a difference. Vessel recommends weekly testing, which is available for as low as $35 per month.

"The science is clear: our bodies perform better when we optimize them. I've experienced how impactful testing and optimizing your nutrient levels can be when it comes to sleep, energy, and brain function. Now, anyone can make meaningful changes without a trip to the doctor or spending thousands of dollars on lab work. The feedback we are getting from customers is phenomenal; they are feeling a difference in a matter of weeks," said Jon Carder, Founder and CEO of Vessel. "The support of Monogram Capital, Able, BFG, Sidekick, Cove and MVP authenticates our mission to help people around the world feel and perform better."

Vessel wellness memberships are available for purchase at www.vesselhealth.com and the app is available to download via the Apple App Store. Every purchase supports Vitamin Angels , a charity providing lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition.

About Vessel

Vessel is an at-home wellness tracker that helps you access, understand, and optimize your health and wellness from the comfort of home. With Vessel, you can test 10 different health metrics in less than 10 minutes for around $10. Vessel works with some of the best doctors, nutritionists, and scientists to create its wellness cards and build food, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations tailored to you based on your results. A variety of membership plans enable you to see how your diet, supplements, and lifestyle affect your body over time so you can start to feel and perform better. With Vessel, the science of feeling great fits in the palm of your hand.

For more information, please visit vesselhealth.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer and omnichannel brands with approximately $400 million of capital under management. The firm seeks to partner with Founders and strong management teams, typically investing $5-40 million of equity per transaction backing brands including Chewy.com, Oatly, Country Archer, Olipop, Vive Organic and Foxtrot. Vessel Health represents the firm's twenty-third portfolio company. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogramcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Ross Fenton

Jack Taylor PR

[email protected]

415-722-3489

SOURCE Vessel

Related Links

https://vesselhealth.com

