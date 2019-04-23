Vessel Sealing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Overview

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the global vessel sealing devices market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, surgery, application, energy, end-user, and region.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767843/?utm_source=PRN







A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market.



It also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global vessel sealing devices market.



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global vessel sealing devices market has been bifurcated into generators and instruments & accessories.In terms of surgery, the market has been classified into laparoscopic and open surgery.



Based on application, the global vessel sealing devices market has been categorized into general surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.In terms of energy, the market has been divided into bipolar, ultrasonic, hybrid, and others.



Based on end-user, the global vessel sealing devices market has been classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.The global vessel sealing devices market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region.



Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vessel sealing devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018–2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global vessel sealing devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Major companies profiled in the report include Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B.



Braun Melsungen AG, Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (a Johnson and Johnson Company), Symmetry Surgical, Inc., OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin, and JustRight Surgical, LLC.



The global vessel dealing devices market has been segmented as follows:



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Product

Generators

Instruments & Accessories



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Surgery

Laparoscopic

Open Surgery



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Application

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Energy

Bipolar

Ultrasonic

Hybrid

Others



Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



