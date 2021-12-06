Vessel Traffic Management System Market to grow by USD 533.83 Mn | Elcome International LLC and HENSOLDT AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Vessel Traffic Management System Market: Drivers

The vessel traffic management system market is driven by enhanced port and harbor security and safety. VTMS helps in maintaining the security and safety of vessels. It also helps enforcement agencies in identifying vessels potentially dangerous vessels. Therefore, the advantages of VTMS make it crucial in the efficient management of harbor operations.

Vessel Traffic Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The vessel traffic management system market has been segmented by end-user (commercial and military) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

By end-user, the commercial segment of the vessel traffic management system market is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Companies are adopting VTMS to protect maritime resources.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. The economic growth of countries such as Japan, China, and Indonesia will drive the growth of the vessel traffic management system market in APAC during the forecast period.

Vessel Traffic Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 533.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Elcome International LLC, HENSOLDT AG, Indra Sistemas SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo Spa, Rolta India Ltd., Saab AB, Thales Group, Tokyo Keiki Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

