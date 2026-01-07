Vessi opens first U.S. retail store at Bellevue Square

Vancouver-founded waterproof footwear brand enters U.S. brick-and-mortar market

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vessi, the Vancouver, B.C.-founded waterproof footwear brand, today opened its first U.S. retail store at Bellevue Square in The Bellevue Collection, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion into physical retail.

Founded in 2018, Vessi designs lightweight, everyday footwear built with its proprietary Dyma-tex waterproof knit technology. The company has sold more than two million pairs globally, with the Pacific Northwest representing one of its strongest customer regions.

Vessi Co-founder and CEO Andy Wang at the brand’s first U.S. retail store at Bellevue Square, opening January 7, 2026. (CNW Group/Vessi)

The Bellevue location is Vessi's first permanent brick-and-mortar store in the United States and will carry the brand's full footwear lineup, along with select outerwear. The store gives customers the opportunity to experience Vessi's proprietary Dyma-tex waterproof technology and fit in person.

"Opening our first U.S. store is an important step for the brand," said Andy Wang, co-founder and CEO of Vessi. "The Pacific Northwest has always been a core market for us, and Bellevue is a natural place to bring the Vessi experience into a physical retail setting."

In connection with the opening, Vessi will donate all profits from the Bellevue store's opening period through the first weekend of operations to support local flood relief and recovery efforts. A separate donation will also be made to support flood-affected communities in Abbotsford and the Lower Mainland in British Columbia. Recipient organizations will be confirmed once totals are finalized.

Store details

Location: Vessi, Bellevue Square at The Bellevue Collection

Opening date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Opening hours (day one): 10:00 a.m.

About Vessi

Founded in Vancouver in 2018, Vessi makes waterproof everyday footwear designed for wet-weather living. Each pair features the brand's proprietary Dyma-tex technology, a lightweight knit upper with a fully waterproof, breathable membrane.

