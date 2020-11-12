Vessl Supports Nurses on the Front Lines Through Thank a Nurse Campaign in November

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessl, Inc., owner of the Vessl™ technology and the ready-to-drink tea brand Tea of a Kind™, announced today that the company is joining forces with the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund and the American Cancer Society to spearhead the Thank a Nurse Campaign that began Nov. 1, 2020. The campaign will focus on sharing stories and thanking nurses in Arizona and across the country through Tea of a Kind™ social media outlets.

"Nurses protect and look over us without expectations — we owe them a simple thanks," declares Patricia Donohoe, Executive Director Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund.

The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund supports nurses on the front lines, from the start of their careers and throughout their retirement. In a show of support, Vessl will donate 5% of all Tea of a Kind™ sales through the month of November to the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund. Additionally, Vessl™ plans to donate Tea of a Kind™ products to front-line nurses across the country throughout the month of November.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services. These are the people who devote their lives to caring for mothers and children, giving lifesaving immunizations and health advice, looking after older people, and generally meeting everyday essential health needs. They are often the first and only point of care in their communities. The world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

"As a breast cancer survivor, I couldn't be more thrilled with the collaboration between Tea of a Kind™ and the Thank a Nurse Campaign. Not only do we believe in the cause, a special nurse, Suzanne Phillips, was critical to my healing," commented Cynthia Kotsay- Apodaca, wife of Walter Apodaca, founder and CEO of Vessl, Inc. Vessl is a Tempe-based company dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and redefining e-commerce. "Vessl is happy to participate and help this great cause. Service to communities and sustainable solutions are two of our core values," stated Mr. Apodaca.

Join the #ThankANurse campaign in three easy steps:

1. Make a short video sharing your experience with a nurse who has had an impact on your life or the lives of a loved one. Or a video simply saying thank you.

2. Post the video to your social media accounts, like Instagram or Twitter. Use hashtag #ThankANurse and tag @nightingale.2030 @drinkteaofakind

3. Spread the word through social media

Help us thank 1 million nurses this year. Submit a nurse to #ThankANurse in three easy steps:

1. Write a short story sharing your experience with a nurse who has had an impact on your life or the lives of a loved one. Or a simple thank you!

2. Submit the story along with the nurse's name, location, and social media information to [email protected]

3. Spread the word with others in your network - friends, family, staff, and coworkers!

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining e-commerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own brands, Tea of a Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), its subsidiary Virdi, LLC's brand Kalvara (www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, COO, at (949) 678-7338 or [email protected], for further information. Join us @teaofakind.

Media Contacts:

Jen Pruett, [email protected], 951-265-3373.

About the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund

The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund launches October 22nd with the mission to celebrate and support nurses around the globe. Join the global webinar on October 22nd to learn more about the organization, its partners and the Thank a Nurse Campaign. The organization is spearheading a Thank a Nurse Campaign that begins November 1st and drives engagement for the month of November. The organization launches in 2020 in honor of the Year of the Nurse Celebrate and honor nurses across the globe with personal messages and messaging from organizations in the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund celebrates the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. Nightingale was the renowned founder of the profession of nursing. The Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund supports nurses on the front lines, from the start of their careers and throughout their retirement.

Through the generosity of partners' contributions to the Nightingale 2030 Resilience Fund, we are reaching out to thank nurses around the world for their selfless caring, shared skills and long work hours through everyday duties, the pandemic, recent hurricanes and wildfires in the U.S. In other parts of the world, nurses care for refugees, the pandemic patients, people starving from food & water shortages as well as extreme weather causing diseases.

For more information: www.nightingale2030.org e-mail: [email protected]

