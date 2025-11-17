Vesta and BeQuick Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Payment Solutions to MVNOs

Integration delivers 96%+ approval rates, complete fraud protection, and smart routing to mobile operators.

ATLANTA and JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, a global leader in telecom payment processing and fraud protection, and BeQuick, the leading BSS/OSS platform purpose-built for MVNOs, today announced a strategic partnership that brings enterprise-grade payment intelligence to mobile virtual network operators.

The integration combines Vesta's 30 years of telecom payment expertise with BeQuick's comprehensive MVNO management platform, enabling wireless operators to approve more customers, eliminate fraud risk, and turn payment processing into a revenue driver.

Bequick Logo

"Traditional payment processors treat telecom like any other e-commerce business, leading to false declines that cost MVNOs customers and revenue," said Todd Curry, CEO of Vesta. "We've spent three decades solving payment challenges in the telecom space, including for larger MNOs. This partnership with BeQuick democratizes that expertise, bringing approval rates exceeding 95% and complete fraud guarantees to operators that previously couldn't access enterprise-level payment intelligence."

Vesta's fraud models are trained specifically on telecom transaction patterns, enabling the platform to differentiate between normal prepaid behavior and actual fraud. When Vesta approves a transaction that turns out to be fraudulent, Vesta covers the cost—providing complete protection against chargebacks and network penalty fees.

"At BeQuick, we're committed to empowering MVNOs with best-in-class solutions across every aspect of their operations," said Sean Biganski, CEO and Co-Founder of BeQuick. "Payment processing directly impacts customer acquisition costs and lifetime value. By integrating Vesta into our platform, we're giving our customers access to payment technology that was previously available only to the world's largest carriers."

The partnership addresses three critical challenges: low approval rates that waste marketing spend, unpredictable fraud costs that threaten profitability, and single-processor dependencies that create business continuity risks.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Higher Approval Rates Drive Better Unit Economics: More customers acquired through marketing convert to paying subscribers, dramatically improving acquisition economics and maximizing lifetime value.

Complete Chargeback Guarantee: Vesta eliminates chargeback risk entirely. If Vesta approves a transaction, it's guaranteed. If it turns out to be fraudulent, Vesta covers 100% of the loss.

Smart Routing Eliminates Business Disruption: Vesta routes each payment across 16 acquirers and processors for optimal approval rates. If one experiences downtime, payments automatically route to another with no business interruption.

Unified Payment Methods: Accept credit cards, debit cards, ACH, eChecks, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay through one integration with complete reconciliation synced directly into BeQuick.

The integration is available immediately and can be deployed rapidly with no custom development required.

About Vesta

Vesta is a global leader in telecom payment processing and fraud protection. Founded in 1995, Vesta pioneered zero-liability payment transactions for the telecom industry. With over 100 million transactions annually across 40 countries and $5.2 billion in annual volume, Vesta serves major carriers including AT&T, Vodafone, Rogers, and Telcel, as well as growth-stage MVNOs worldwide. The company's AI-powered platform combines telecom-specific fraud intelligence with smart routing to deliver approval rates exceeding 95%. For more information, visit www.vesta.io .

About BeQuick

Founded in 2002, BeQuick is a market-leading telecommunications platform that helps Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) launch, manage, and grow their businesses. The company is known for its customer-focused approach and provides white-label software solutions that manage the entire life cycle of mobile service providers. For more information, please visit: bequick.com.

SOURCE Vesta Corporation