Vesta Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Mar 30, 2023, 16:30 ET
MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 results.
The call will take place:
Friday, April 21, 2023
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)
To participate in the conference call, please connect via webcast or by dialing:
US: +1-718-866-4614
Mexico: +52-55-1168-9973
Brazil: +55-61-2017-1549
Participant Code: 748643
Webcast: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=748643
The call replay will be available 2 hours after the call has ended and can be accessed on Vesta's IR website.
Vesta's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results press release will be released after market close on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, Vesta owned 202 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 33.7 million ft2 (3.13 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.
SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.
Share this article